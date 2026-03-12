TikTok influencer Lopez has responded to Vincent Assafuah's wife's reaction to her allegations against her husband

In a video, the social media personality clapped back at Dr Charis as she questioned her interest in the ongoing saga

Lopez's response to Vincent Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis, has triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaian social media users

Controversial Ghanaian TikTok personality and influencer Lopez has responded to Old Tafo MP Vincent Assafuah's new wife, Dr Charis's comments on the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband.

Vincent Assafuah has been embroiled in controversy a few days after he married Charis, a medical doctor, health advocate, fitness enthusiast, and online personality, at a grand ceremony in Nkoranza in the Bono East Region of Ghana.

The wedding ceremony held on Saturday, March 7, 2026, was attended by several high-profile members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Lopez alleges past dealings with Vincent Assafuah

In since-deleted videos she shared on her official TikTok page on Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Lopez alleged past interactions with Assafuah five months before his wedding to Dr Charis.

She shared a screenshot of her purported messages with the Old Tafo MP, whom she claimed entered her DM with the intention of showing romantic interest in her.

Lopez alleged that she later went on a romantic date with the NPP politician and that he ignored her messages afterwards, a decision that led her to block him.

Dr Charis reacts to Lopez, Assafuah saga

Reacting to the ongoing controversy surrounding her husband in a video on Thursday, March 12, 2026, Dr Charis stated that she had been following the story closely.

The Old Tafo MP's new wife, known for her cheerful personality and humorous videos online, joked that even though the story involved her husband, she had still been behaving like a “kokonsa” person by visiting blogs to read more about the trending issue.

She added that she had been following the reports and discussions online with interest as people tried to understand the claims being made.

Dr Charis further explained that after going through several reports online, she believed some details surrounding the issue still appeared unclear.

According to her, the story circulating online looked confusing because the information coming from different sides did not always match.

The TikTok video of Dr Charis reacting to the Vincent Assafuah and Lopez saga is below:

Lopez responds to Charis's comments on controversy

Reacting to Dr Charis's comments on the matter, influencer Lopez advised her to enjoy her new marriage and ignore the ongoing controversy between her and Assafuah.

She urged the doctor to embrace her new life as the Old Tafo MP's wife and appear on social media to react to the ongoing saga.

She said:

"I just have a short message for you, Mrs Vincent. If I were you, I would probably be ordering five boxes of pizza and be jubilating. You won the battle. There is no gist to be looking for."

"All I will say is that you won the battle. Just enjoy your marriage. You shouldn't be on TikTok. You are an honourable's wife now. I know we both do TikToks and create content, but you are no longer a content creator."

"You are now a politician's wife. You won the ring. Maybe I didn't, so just be classy. There is no reason to reply to some things."

Lopez noted that she did not share her videos online to attack Dr Charis and that she should focus on her new marriage and not look for online gist.

The influencer claimed that she would have deleted the TikTok app and stayed off social media if she were in Assafuah's wife's current position.

The TikTok video of Lopez responding to Vincent Assafuah's wife, Dr Charis, is below:

Lopez's response to Dr Charis stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Ms.Adjowa commented:

"Was there any competition?"

Serwaa said:

"Madam, you are vexing me."

Ms~Forson wrote:

"Lopez, how you are behaving yi de3, it seems there’s more we don’t know because eyy."

Goldie trendz remarked:

"Don’t talk about them, Sis. Can’t you focus on your healing process?"

Gifty said:

"Lopez, what is this? What is your business with what she is doing?"

Vincent Assafuah denies Lopez's allegations

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Vincent Assafuah denied Lopez's allegations of their past dealings.

In an interview with Blakk Rasta, the Old Tafo MP detailed his conversation with the influencer after she shared her viral videos.

Vincent Assafuah also threatened to take serious legal action against Lopez over her allegations.

