A video of a plantain-chips trader demonstrating how to use plastic bags to fry chips has sparked outrage on social media.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

In the clip, the trader insisted that there is nothing wrong with the practice.

Outrage After Trader Defends the Use of Plastic When Frying Her Plantain Chips

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X shared by SikaOfficial, the woman argued that the plastic does not melt into the oil.

She feels the current public outrage is being driven by people who want to damage small businesses.

"Family, look at this; the plantain chips that you claim we fry with plastic bags, I don't understand. Look at the plastic bag we placed in the oil. It is still the same even after putting it in the hot oil. So, I don't understand why Ghanaians have believed the claim that we fry with plastic bags. What at all happens when we put the bag in the oil to fry that you want to spoil our business?" she quizzed.

"If it's a deliberate thing you are doing to destroy our businesses, then please stop because you won't gain anything," she added.

The one-minute, three-second footage has since garnered strong responses online, with many users expressing concern about possible health and safety risks and calling for immediate action from food-safety authorities.

The trader, however, maintained that the criticism is unfair and could harm livelihoods.

The video has renewed calls for clearer guidance and enforcement from regulatory bodies to protect both consumers and informal traders.

Source: YEN.com.gh