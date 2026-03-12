Rap icon Eminem lost his grandmother, Betty Kresin, who reportedly died at age 87 in Missouri after battling cancer

According to TMZ, her passing comes just over a year after the rapper lost his mother, Debbie Mathers, who died in December 2024

Betty Kresin had previously spoken publicly about Eminem during his early career controversies, once expressing heartbreak over their strained relationship

Global rap superstar Eminem has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of his grandmother.

Betty Kresin, the mother of the rapper’s mother, Debbie Mathers, died at the age of 87 at her home in Missouri on Tuesday, March 11, 2026.

According to TMZ, Betty passed away from complications from cancer, which she had been battling in recent times. Eminem was reportedly not in Missouri when his grandmother finally gave up the ghost.

Eminem’s grandmother’s death occurred just over a year after he lost his mother, Debbie, in December 2024. According to the publication, she died from complications of advanced lung cancer.

The rapper infamously had a contentious relationship with his mother, whom he attacked in multiple records and eventually fought in a legal battle.

During his ‘beef’ with his mother, Eminem’s grandmother reportedly slammed him in an interview with The Mirror newspaper in London in 2000.

"Neither his mother, Debbie, nor I can figure out what happened to this sweet, caring youngster. In just over 12 years, he’s gone from telling me ‘Grandma, I love you,’ to ‘Go to hell.' It just breaks my heart," she said.

"When I hear his vile disgusting lyrics, I can't believe this is my Marshall, the same boy who used to come and sit on my lap," she added.

The tragedy occurred months after the legendary superstar also became a grandparent. Eminem's daughter Haillie, who he has rapped about in multiple songs including Mockingbird, welcomed her first child, Elliot Marshall McClintock, in March 2025.

