Eminem's Grandmother Betty Kresin Reportedly Died at 87, Fans Mourn
- Rap icon Eminem lost his grandmother, Betty Kresin, who reportedly died at age 87 in Missouri after battling cancer
- According to TMZ, her passing comes just over a year after the rapper lost his mother, Debbie Mathers, who died in December 2024
- Betty Kresin had previously spoken publicly about Eminem during his early career controversies, once expressing heartbreak over their strained relationship
Global rap superstar Eminem has been thrown into mourning following reports of the death of his grandmother.
Betty Kresin, the mother of the rapper’s mother, Debbie Mathers, died at the age of 87 at her home in Missouri on Tuesday, March 11, 2026.
According to TMZ, Betty passed away from complications from cancer, which she had been battling in recent times. Eminem was reportedly not in Missouri when his grandmother finally gave up the ghost.
Eminem’s grandmother’s death occurred just over a year after he lost his mother, Debbie, in December 2024. According to the publication, she died from complications of advanced lung cancer.
The rapper infamously had a contentious relationship with his mother, whom he attacked in multiple records and eventually fought in a legal battle.
During his ‘beef’ with his mother, Eminem’s grandmother reportedly slammed him in an interview with The Mirror newspaper in London in 2000.
"Neither his mother, Debbie, nor I can figure out what happened to this sweet, caring youngster. In just over 12 years, he’s gone from telling me ‘Grandma, I love you,’ to ‘Go to hell.' It just breaks my heart," she said.
"When I hear his vile disgusting lyrics, I can't believe this is my Marshall, the same boy who used to come and sit on my lap," she added.
The tragedy occurred months after the legendary superstar also became a grandparent. Eminem's daughter Haillie, who he has rapped about in multiple songs including Mockingbird, welcomed her first child, Elliot Marshall McClintock, in March 2025.
Reactions to Eminem’s grandmother’s death
YEN.com.gh compiled some comments reacting to the death of Eminem’s grandmother, Betty Kresin.
Jerome Dizon said:
"Wait, if she was recently alive, she lived long enough to meet her great-great-grandchild?"
Savannah Walker wrote:
"It's so wild seeing people I know in real life or celebrities losing their grandparents at that age. I lost all my grandparents by 13, and that really sucked. So it's really cool to see people have their grandparents around for that long ❤️ it's a brutal blow when it happens."
Kole Prescott commented:
"Mathers' maternal grandmother, to be exact."
Peter Paul said:
"I said I’m sorry, Grandma, I never meant to hurt you, never meant to make you cry, but tonight I’m cleanin out my closet."
Danielle Keith wrote:
"Man, I remember playing outside when I was little, she stopped and said I'm Eminem's grandma and gave us a card with his face on it."
