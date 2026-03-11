Dr Charis, a medical doctor and car dealer who recently married Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, explained why cars sold in China are often cheaper

Dr Charis, a Ghanaian medical doctor and car dealer known on TikTok through her page Charis Holdings, has explained why many cars sold in China are often cheaper than the same models sold in countries like the United States and Canada.

Dr Charis, who recently married Old Tafo Member of Parliament Vincent Ekow Assafuah on March 7, 2026, has gained attention online for sharing insights about the car business and guiding people interested in importing vehicles.

In a video shared with her followers, she addressed a common concern buyers raise when they see the prices of cars coming from China.

Dr Charis listed her top vehicle sales

According to her, some of the vehicles she sells the most include Honda CRV, Toyota Rav4 and Toyota Corolla, which are popular among buyers looking to import cars.

However, she said some customers who purchase cars from China later receive comments from friends or colleagues living abroad, especially in the United States, who claim the vehicles are fake because of their relatively lower prices.

Dr Charis said this belief is incorrect.

According to her, the lower prices have more to do with how China’s manufacturing system works rather than the quality of the vehicles.

Charis explained cheap car prices in China

She explained that when the Chinese government notices that large numbers of people are importing specific car brands or models, it sometimes works with those automobile companies to begin manufacturing the vehicles locally in China.

By producing the cars within the country instead of importing them, manufacturers are able to cut down several costs, including shipping and logistics.

Dr Charis also pointed to economies of scale, explaining that China has a massive manufacturing capacity with many factories and workers producing vehicles and car parts in large numbers.

Because the production volume is high, the cost of making each unit becomes lower.

Another factor she mentioned is government support.

According to her, the Chinese government often reduces taxes for companies that manufacture cars locally, making production even more affordable.

She added that many car components used globally are already produced in China, which further reduces manufacturing costs for automobile brands operating in the country.

To illustrate her point, Dr Charis cited Tesla, noting that the electric vehicle company previously carried out part of its manufacturing operations in China before expanding production elsewhere.

She concluded that these factors explain why cars sold in China are often cheaper than those in other countries.

According to her, the lower prices should not be mistaken as a sign that the vehicles are fake, stressing that many of them are genuine models produced under globally recognised brands.

Dr Charis listed 6 car-buying questions

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Charis, the wife of Old Tafo MP Vincent Ekow Assafuah, shared practical advice for people planning to buy cars through her TikTok page.

The medical doctor and car dealer explained that many buyers do not ask the right questions or are unclear about what they want from a car.

She advised buyers to ask dealers about aspects like export documentation, shipping timelines, and port clearing before making payment.

