CompuGhana, one of Ghana’s leading technology retailers and IT solutions providers, has once again proven that love and technology can go hand in hand.

CompuGhana sponsors dream proposal for Mr and Mrs Yeboah

As part of its Valentine season Love Powered Deals campaign, the company created a once-in-a-lifetime experience for one lucky couple, Mr and Mrs Yeboah.

The campaign was built on a simple but powerful idea that love thrives on communication and connection.

In today’s world, technology plays a major role in helping couples stay close, share moments, and create memories together.

CompuGhana decided to take this message beyond gadgets and devices by sponsoring a dream proposal in a premium romantic setting.

After receiving one-minute video submissions from hopeful participants, the company selected Mr Yeboah as the lucky winner. His heartfelt explanation of why he deserved the opportunity stood out, earning him a fully sponsored proposal experience.

CompuGhana handled everything except the engagement ring. The setup featured a premium romantic location, elegant décor, beautiful flowers, soft candle arrangements, and a carefully arranged “Will you marry me?” moment that left a lasting impression.

To make the occasion even more special, the couple was also treated to a sponsored romantic dinner, allowing them to celebrate their engagement in style.

The proposal took place on 15th February 2026, perfectly timed ahead of Valentine's Day celebrations, making it a double celebration of love.

For Mr and Mrs Yeboah, it was not just a proposal, but a memory they will cherish for a lifetime.

Through the Love Powered Deals campaign, CompuGhana continues to show that beyond technology, it understands the true value of connection, celebration, and meaningful human moments.

