Ghanaian musician Showboy has reportedly been granted bail after spending more than 40 days in custody over alleged blackmail and defamation charges

The entertainer was initially arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department and later arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court, which denied him bail

Reports on March 11 indicated that the controversial musician had finally regained his freedom, sparking massive reactions from fans on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian musician Showboy has been granted bail after spending more than 40 days behind bars, stirring massive reactions on social media.

The Ghanaian musician Showboy is released on bail on March 11, 2026, after over 40 days in custody. Image credit: @ghbrain, @gossips24tv

Source: Instagram

On January 30, 2026, officers of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service stormed the private residence of Ghanaian musician and social media personality, Sam Kwabena Safo Jnr, popularly known as Showboy, to arrest him on charges of alleged blackmail and defamation.

In a heated confrontation, Showboy filmed the officers on TikTok Live as he challenged them over whether they possessed a warrant authorising his arrest.

After a lengthy back-and-forth with officers, the musician, who spent time behind bars in the United States, left his residence with the officers still inside.

News later emerged that some of his associates had been arrested and some cars seized.

Showboy was eventually arrested and arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court on charges of alleged blackmail and defamation against Ghanaian music executive and businessman, Davido GH.

Adentan Circuit Court denies Showboy bail

On Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Showboy was arraigned before the Adentan Circuit Court for the resumption of his case.

In viral videos that emerged from the courthouse, he was seen arriving in a white and black striped shirt and black trousers with his hands in cuffs.

Despite his ongoing legal woes, Showboy appeared to be in good spirits and cracked jokes with bloggers at the premises, displaying no apprehension about his impending legal battle.

After the hearing, he spoke with the media and said the trial judge had denied to release him on bail despite being in custody since early February.

He also added that the judge refused to hear the case and instead transferred it to the Accra High Court, stating that the Adentan Court had no jurisdiction over the matter.

The Instagram video of Showboy speaking about the latest events in his case is below.

Showboy released on bail

On the evening of Wednesday, March 11, reports emerged that Showboy had been granted bail and was finally out of custody.

Gossips24 reported on Instagram that the controversial musician was finally a free man after more than 40 days on remand.

It has currently not been confirmed which court granted the musician bail a day after being denied by the Adentan Circuit Court.

Below is the Instagram post with details of Showboy’s freedom.

Davido GH makes a rare appearance at the Adentan Circuit Court on February 12, 2026, for the resumption of his case with Showboy. Image credit: DavidoGH, GhOneTV, BongoIdeas

Source: Facebook

Davido GH storms court for Showboy case

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Davido GH, the individual at the centre of the case against Showboy, was spotted at the Adentan Circuit Court.

On February 12, the businessman and music executive made a rare appearance at the courthouse in the company of an individual believed to be his lawyer amid the ongoing legal battle with the musician.

Source: YEN.com.gh