Two Soldiers, Businessman Arrested Over GH¢1m Robbery During Detty December
- Three individuals, including two soldiers, face charges for a GH¢1 million robbery in East Legon
- The Armed suspects ambushed the victims during a transaction, seizing cash and valuables
- Seven accomplices remain at large as investigations continue into the high-profile robbery
Two military officers and a businessman have appeared before an Accra Circuit Court over their alleged involvement in a robbery amounting to more than GH¢1 million at East Legon in Accra.
The accused military officers are Eugene Akurugu and Emmanuel Arko, while the businessman is Justin Yaw Oduro.
GNA reported that they have been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and four counts of robbery. All three pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Seven additional accomplices are currently at large.
The court granted the accused bail in the sum of GH¢600,000 each, with three sureties who must justify the amount with landed property.
The alleged offence occurred in December 2025, but the suspects were only apprehended in May 2026.
The complainant, Gbe Atse Hubert, and a witness, Abdul Majid Inikly Ibrahim, were the victims of the programme.
In December 2025, Ibrahim expressed interest in purchasing a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.
The complainant contacted a friend in Côte d’Ivoire, who referred him to Mohammed, who purported to have the vehicle available in Ghana.
The accused allegedly met the complainant at Kalabash Restaurant at Adjiringanor, East Legon, where they displayed the vehicle and agreed on a price of 50 million CFA francs, approximately GH¢1,075,820.
How the crime occurred
On December 22, 2025, at around 6:00 p.m., the complainant and Ibrahim went to finalise the transaction.
Oduro reportedly directed them to an undisclosed location to meet another accomplice.
While en route, they were allegedly ambushed by several armed individuals, including Akurugu and Arko, who were dressed in military camouflage and wielding pistols. The attackers allegedly seized the 50 million CFA francs, along with an additional 2 million CFA francs (about GH¢92,950), mobile phones, including an iPhone XR, Samsung A16, and Oppo Reno 11, and assaulted the victims when they resisted.
Following a report to the police, investigations led to the arrest of a suspect, Samuel Kobi, in Kumasi on January 11, 2026.
He was found in possession of Ibrahim’s stolen iPhone XR. Kobi claimed he received the phone from his sister, Susana Kobi, also known as Suzy.
Susana was subsequently arrested. Although she denied wrongdoing, she stated that her husband, Justin Yaw Oduro, had given her the phone.
Further intelligence operations on May 24, 2026, led to the arrest of Oduro, Akurugu, and Arko. Police allege the three were planning a similar operation involving a prospective buyer of mercury at the time of their arrest.
The complainant and Ibrahim reportedly identified the accused at the police station.
Police say efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining suspects still at large.
Fake soldier in uniform grabbed for extorting money
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported other instances where an ordinary civilian posed as a security officer.
In 2020, a fake soldier was arrested by police for beating and extorting money from people amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.