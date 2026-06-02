A tragic school bus accident in Assin Edubiase claimed lives of some school kids

Over 40 children were injured and swiftly transported to nearby hospitals for treatment

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department said all injured pupils have been discharged to their families

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A tragic road accident involving a school bus has claimed the lives of two pupils from the Alice Elites Academy, a preparatory school located at Assin Edubiase in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

​The deceased, a young boy and a girl, were among more than 40 schoolchildren travelling on a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter bus when the incident occurred on the Assin Homaho road on the evening of Monday, June 1.

Over 40 casualties after fatal school bus crash in the Central Region

Source: Facebook

​Adom News reported that 40 affected children were rushed to nearby medical facilities immediately after the crash.

Twenty-two of the victims were transported to the St. Francis Xavier Hospital, while the remaining 18 were taken to the Assin Edubiase Health Centre.

One of the parents, Douglas Odoom, spoke to Adom News about the incident and its impact on affected families.

In a brief update, the Commander of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) confirmed that all 40 injured pupils received medical treatment and have since been discharged to their respective families.

Police officer dies in road crash

On April 8, a police officer, identified as Sergeant Lambert Kumbusoon, died in a fatal road crash at Atortorkorpe in the Ada East District of the Greater Accra Region.

GNA reported that it occurred when two vehicles were overtaking each other while the deceased, who was riding a motorbike, also attempted a wrongful overtaking manoeuvre.

This led to his crash and subsequent being run over by a truck.

Buipe-Tamale highway crash claims 4 lives

In another notable crash, four people have died following a road crash on the Buipe–Tamale highway, involving a minibus and a truck at Sawaba No. 2.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, while the minibus was travelling from Buipe to Kumasi.

Four people die following a road crash on the Buipe–Tamale highway. Credit: Ghana National Fire Service

Source: UGC

The Ghana National Fire Service, in a statement on Facebook, said its Buipe Fire Command responded to the crash.

Before firefighters arrived, 19 passengers had already been rescued and rushed to the Buipe Government Hospital for treatment.

Rescue teams later freed three more victims who were trapped in the wreckage of the minibus.

Despite the efforts, four people, two men and two women, died, three of whom were pronounced dead at the scene, while another died later at the hospital.

Preliminary findings suggest the trailer truck caused the collision before fleeing the scene.

The fire service said its timely intervention helped prevent further casualties and ensured that survivors received urgent medical care.

Fatal Eid Al-Fitr road crash

YEN.com.gh reported that three people died and one was left in critical condition, following a road accident at Santasi Apire Himang in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred at about 5:30 a.m. on March 20, when a tipper truck loaded with sand, heading towards Himang, reportedly suffered a tyre burst.

This crash occurred on an Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

Source: YEN.com.gh