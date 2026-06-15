Victor Gbeho, former ECOWAS leader who died at 91, remembered for diplomatic contributions to peace and integration

Gbeho played crucial roles in addressing Ivorian and Benin electoral crises, showcasing regional diplomatic leadership

His legacy includes impactful speeches at the UN and global efforts to restore democracy in various nations

Tributes have started pouring in for Victor Gbeho, a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission.

Gbeho died on Saturday, June 13, 2026, aged 91.

While the government is yet to comment on his passing, the ECOWAS Commission has formally announced his passing.

The commission also paid tribute, calling him an accomplished diplomat, respected regional leader, and dedicated advocate for peace and integration across West Africa.

“Throughout his career, Ambassador Gbeho demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diplomacy, peacebuilding, regional cooperation and public service. His contributions to Ghana, West Africa and the international community will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude.”

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Gbeho served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001, Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia. He also represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament.

Photography coverage of his life also tells a story of a man who had far reaching infulence on Africa and beyond.

Victor Gbeho's diplomatic service in pictures

Gbeho has spoken, on some of the most revered stages in the world.

For example, he addressed the fifty-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 1999,strengthen at UN headquarters in New York City.

Victor Gbeho addresses the fifty-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly 21 September 1999 at UN headquarters Credit: Matt CAMPBELL

Source: Getty Images

He was also at the forefront of critical diplomatic interventions on the continent.

He was in Abidjan on April 15, 2011, days after the arrest of ex-President Laurent Gbagbo. This was after four months of bloodshed in the aftermath of the civil war in Côte d'Ivoire.

Alassane Ouattara's victorious regime had just restarted schooling, cocoa exports and its newspaper.

The new President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara (R), meetrs with the president of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), James Victor Gbeho

Source: Getty Images

Gbeho was also in Cotonou on March 12, 2011, amid a chaotic electoral process in Benin. presidential elections.

Benin had a twice-postponed presidential poll that some warned would be flawed at the time.

Gbeho speaks in Cotonou on March 12, 2011, amid a chaotic electoral process in Benin. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gbeho poses spent time with German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon her arrival at the ECOWAS secretariat in Abuja on July 14, 2011 as part of her three-nation African tour to strengthen, bilateral relations.

Victor Gbeho poses with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gbeho (first row C) and commision members pose with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (3rd L) upon her arrival to the secretariat in Abuja on July 14, 2011. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Gbeho gives a press conference on October 10, 2011 in Monrovia, a day ahead of Liberia's Presidential election first round. Credit: ISSOUF SANOGO

Source: Getty Images

Gbeho was in Liberia in October 2011 for Liberia's Presidential election first round.

Liberia was holding its second election since the end of successive civil wars between 1989 and 2003.

Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan (R) shakes hands with Gbeho. Credit: WOLE EMMANUEL

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan (L) walks with the President of ECOWAS Commission Victor Gbeho during the ECOWAS Summit in Abuja on February 16, 2012. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

The photo below shows Gbeho meeting with his successor at ECOWAS, Kadre Desire Ouedraogo of Burkina Faso, after the closing ceremony of a Summit in Abuja on February 17, 2012.

The 40th ordinary session of Heads of State and Government of West Africa ended with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara elected as the new chairman of the sub-regional body.

Gbeho (L) with Kadre Desire Ouedraogo of Burkina Faso, who succeeded him at ECOWAS. Credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI

Source: Getty Images

Victor Gbeho (R) at a special meeting to consider political crisis in Pakistan. Credit: Peter Jordan

Source: Getty Images

Gbeho's diplomacy efforts extended beyond the continent. He was part of a special meeting in London to consider the situation in Pakistan following a military takeover on October 12, 1999.

The group decided to suspend the military regime from the councils of the Commonwealth, pending the restoration of democracy in the country.

He was with Dr Stan Mudenge, the chairman of the Commonwealth ministerial action group and Chief Anyaoku, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria at the time.

Source: YEN.com.gh