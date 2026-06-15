Victor Gbeho Death: The Life of One of Ghana’s Greatest Diplomats in Pictures
- Victor Gbeho, former ECOWAS leader who died at 91, remembered for diplomatic contributions to peace and integration
- Gbeho played crucial roles in addressing Ivorian and Benin electoral crises, showcasing regional diplomatic leadership
- His legacy includes impactful speeches at the UN and global efforts to restore democracy in various nations
Tributes have started pouring in for Victor Gbeho, a former Minister for Foreign Affairs and former President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission.
Gbeho died on Saturday, June 13, 2026, aged 91.
While the government is yet to comment on his passing, the ECOWAS Commission has formally announced his passing.
The commission also paid tribute, calling him an accomplished diplomat, respected regional leader, and dedicated advocate for peace and integration across West Africa.
“Throughout his career, Ambassador Gbeho demonstrated an unwavering commitment to diplomacy, peacebuilding, regional cooperation and public service. His contributions to Ghana, West Africa and the international community will be remembered with deep respect and gratitude.”
interventions
Gbeho served as Minister for Foreign Affairs from 1997 to 2001, Ghana’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, and the United Nations Special Representative for Somalia. He also represented the Anlo Constituency in Parliament.
Photography coverage of his life also tells a story of a man who had far reaching infulence on Africa and beyond.
Victor Gbeho's diplomatic service in pictures
Gbeho has spoken, on some of the most revered stages in the world.
For example, he addressed the fifty-fourth session of the United Nations General Assembly on September 21, 1999,strengthen at UN headquarters in New York City.
He was also at the forefront of critical diplomatic interventions on the continent.
He was in Abidjan on April 15, 2011, days after the arrest of ex-President Laurent Gbagbo. This was after four months of bloodshed in the aftermath of the civil war in Côte d'Ivoire.
Alassane Ouattara's victorious regime had just restarted schooling, cocoa exports and its newspaper.
Gbeho was also in Cotonou on March 12, 2011, amid a chaotic electoral process in Benin. presidential elections.
Benin had a twice-postponed presidential poll that some warned would be flawed at the time.
Gbeho poses spent time with German Chancellor Angela Merkel upon her arrival at the ECOWAS secretariat in Abuja on July 14, 2011 as part of her three-nation African tour to strengthen, bilateral relations.
Gbeho was in Liberia in October 2011 for Liberia's Presidential election first round.
Liberia was holding its second election since the end of successive civil wars between 1989 and 2003.
The photo below shows Gbeho meeting with his successor at ECOWAS, Kadre Desire Ouedraogo of Burkina Faso, after the closing ceremony of a Summit in Abuja on February 17, 2012.
The 40th ordinary session of Heads of State and Government of West Africa ended with Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara elected as the new chairman of the sub-regional body.
Gbeho's diplomacy efforts extended beyond the continent. He was part of a special meeting in London to consider the situation in Pakistan following a military takeover on October 12, 1999.
The group decided to suspend the military regime from the councils of the Commonwealth, pending the restoration of democracy in the country.
He was with Dr Stan Mudenge, the chairman of the Commonwealth ministerial action group and Chief Anyaoku, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria at the time.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.