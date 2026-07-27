Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has briefed journalists as evacuated Ghanaians arrived from South Africa

The government confirmed it had received one body and is still working with South African authorities to repatriate a second victim's remains

A minute's silence was observed at the airport for Ghanaians who lost their lives during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa

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Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gave an update on the repatriation of the second Ghanaian who died in South Africa amid reports of xenophobic attacks.

Ablakwa spoke on July 27 at Kotoka International Airport, where he was on hand to receive a group of Ghanaians evacuated from South Africa following the attacks.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa gives assurances relating to Ghanaians killed in South Africa. Credit: Minister for Foreign Affairs

Source: Facebook

Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and security agencies were also present at the airport.

Ablakwa assured the families of both victims that the government remains in active contact with South African authorities and is committed to bringing the second body home as quickly as possible.

He added that accountability for the attacks would remain a priority for the government beyond the immediate task of repatriating citizens.

A minute's silence was observed at the airport to honour the Ghanaians who lost their lives in the violence.

The evacuation follows a communiqué issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the weekend, in which the ministry confirmed that arrangements had been put in place for Ghanaian nationals wishing to return home in the wake of the attacks.

Those who arrived on July 27 were received by ministry officials and security personnel, who are expected to oversee immigration, security and welfare processes before assisting with their reintegration into Ghana.

The government described the evacuation as part of its broader commitment to the welfare of Ghanaians living abroad, while emphasising that diplomatic engagement with South African authorities over the safety of Ghanaian nationals in the country would continue.

The attacks have raised urgent concerns about the safety of the Ghanaian community in South Africa, and the government's response marks one of its most visible interventions since the violence erupted.

The government has already received Bashiru Isak, a father of three, who was fatally shot multiple times in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

Ghanaian woman attacked in South Africa

On June 3, YEN.com.gh reported that a citizen was hospitalised after being brutally assaulted in South Africa, according to Ghana’s High Commissioner to the country.

The victim was attacked at her shop after she refused to pay money demanded by assailants who had initially posed as officials verifying her legal documents.

Source: YEN.com.gh