The US government has officially announced the standard processing times for American passport applications

Applicants can choose between routine and expedited processing, with each option carrying a different timeline and fee

The State Department outlined specific timelines that travellers should factor in before booking international trips

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The United States government has officially announced the processing times for American passport applications, providing clarity for citizens planning to travel internationally.

According to the US State Department, applicants have two main processing options to choose from when applying for a passport: routine processing and expedited processing.

The US government announces passport processing times: routine 6-8 weeks, expedited 2-3 weeks, with essential tips for international travel planning. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

US passport processing timelines

Routine passport processing currently takes between six and eight weeks to complete from the date the application is received.

For those who require their passport sooner, expedited processing is available and typically takes between two and three weeks, though this option comes with an additional fee on top of the standard application cost.

The State Department has advised applicants to account for mailing times on top of the stated processing windows, meaning the total wait from submitting an application to receiving a passport in hand could extend beyond the quoted figures.

Citizens who require a passport urgently due to a life-or-death emergency or imminent international travel may also be eligible to book an appointment at a passport agency or centre for same-day or next-day service, subject to availability.

What applicants need to know

The standard fee for a passport book for adults stands at USD 130, with an additional USD 35 execution fee. Expedited processing carries a further surcharge of USD 60. First-time applicants are required to apply in person, while renewal applicants who meet certain criteria may be eligible to renew by mail.

The State Department has encouraged travellers to apply well in advance of any planned international travel to avoid delays, particularly during peak travel periods when processing volumes are higher.

US announces new asylum application rule

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US has announced a significant overhaul of the affirmative asylum process.

The department has introduced an interim final rule authorising USCIS to refer certain affirmative asylum applications directly to Immigration Court without first conducting an asylum interview.

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Source: YEN.com.gh