The Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast mostly cloudy skies and slight rains across southern Ghana on Friday afternoon

GMet warned that thunderstorms, with or without rain, are expected in northern areas by evening and into the night

The agency also cautioned that sea conditions are rough, as Ghana continues to grapple with one of its most damaging rainy seasons in recent years

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its afternoon weather forecast for Friday, July 17, 2026, alerting the public to cloudy conditions, expected rainfall in the south, and thunderstorm activity across northern Ghana later in the day.

GMet's bulletin indicates that southern Ghana will experience predominantly cloudy skies throughout the afternoon, with the possibility of light rain in coastal and western areas, specifically Accra, Takoradi, and Axim. Residents in those cities are advised to carry an umbrella.

Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms this afternoon, July 17, 2026. Photo credit: sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Northern Ghana braces for thunderstorms

Conditions in the north are expected to differ, with sunshine and cloud cover alternating during the afternoon hours.

However, the agency warns that the situation will deteriorate by evening, with thunderstorms forecast for several northern communities, including Yendi, Tamale, Bole, and Bolgatanga.

The storms may or may not be accompanied by rainfall.

GMet has also flagged rough sea conditions along the coast, urging maritime users and beach-goers to exercise caution.

Flooding crisis in Ghana

The forecast comes against the backdrop of an exceptionally destructive rainy season.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people lost their lives across Ghana following the torrential downpours of June 29, 2026, which the Ministry for the Interior and NADMO officials described as among the heaviest rainfall events recorded in the country's history.

The disaster left at least seven people unaccounted for and displaced more than 91,000 individuals nationwide.

Officials have partly attributed the scale of the destruction to poor spatial planning, which has left many communities ill-equipped to manage extreme weather events.

With the rainy season still ongoing, GMet's continued advisories serve as a reminder of the risks that persist across the country in the coming weeks.

Read the afternoon weather update from the GMet on X below:

Morning weather update from GMets

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its forecast for July 17, 2026, warning of coastal drizzle and reduced visibility in mountainous areas.

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect the transition and northern sectors of the country from late afternoon into the evening on Friday.

Meanwhile, disaster officials confirmed 34 people died, and over 91,000 were displaced in flooding triggered by the rain on June 29, 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh