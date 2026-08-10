Ghanaian sprinter Benjamin Azamati has married his long-time girlfriend, Raquel Chavez, in a joyful ceremony

The couple met at West Texas A&M University, with Azamati popping the question during a romantic yacht proposal last year

The wedding comes after a challenging few weeks for Azamati on the track, including a heartbreaking near-miss in the Commonwealth Games

Benjamin Azamati has tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Raquel Chavez, in a colourful wedding ceremony that has captured the attention of fans online.

Videos from the celebration show the former Ghanaian 100m record holder enjoying every moment of his big day, dancing energetically with his new wife and joining in a spirited jama reminiscent of his days at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Benjamin Azamati marries long-time girlfriend Raquel Chavez in a beautiful wedding ceremony. Photo credit: Christian Petersen/Getty and @JoySportsGH/X.

Source: Getty Images

Benjamin Azamati weds long-time girlfriend

Azamati also shared a tender moment with Raquel on the dance floor before addressing their guests and thanking them for celebrating the special occasion with them.

The couple's relationship dates back to their time as students at West Texas A&M University, where their love story began.

About a year before the wedding, Azamati proposed to Raquel during a romantic moment aboard what appeared to be a luxury yacht.

With calm blue waters and a dramatic coastal backdrop — believed to be around Positano on Italy's Amalfi Coast — the Ghanaian sprinter got down on one knee and asked her to become his wife.

Raquel said yes through tears, with photos of the proposal quickly spreading online and drawing warm reactions from fans.

Watch highlights from Azamati's wedding, as shared on X:

Azamati's performance on the tracks

The wedding marks a joyful moment for Azamati after a challenging period on the track.

At the 2026 Commonwealth Games, the Ghanaian narrowly missed out on a historic relay medal.

Azamati and his teammates briefly occupied third place in the men's 4x100m relay, putting them on course for Ghana's first medal in the event at the Games, as noted by Ghana Sports Online.

However, Canada's successful appeal against a lane infringement disqualification pushed Ghana down to fourth.

Azamati also reached the men's 100m final as Ghana's only representative in the event, clocking a season-best 10.00 seconds in both his heat and semi-final.

According to GHSports News, he eventually finished seventh in the final after recording 10.11 seconds.

Benjamin Azamati finished seventh in the men's 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland. Photo by Michael Steele.

Source: Getty Images

Azamati eyes 2027 World Athletics Championships

His Commonwealth Games campaign came after another setback, with a groin injury forcing him to withdraw from the African Championships hosted in Ghana.

Despite those disappointments, Azamati now begins a new chapter away from the track as a married man.

The sprinter will hope the happiness of his wedding provides a fresh boost as he continues his athletics career.

Watch Azamati's performance in the men's 100m final at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, as shared on X:

His next major target is the 2027 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Beijing, China, from September 11 to 19.

For now, however, Azamati has every reason to celebrate — not a medal this time, but a milestone that could prove just as meaningful.

Gideon Mensah marries long-time girlfriend

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars defender Gideon Mensah had married his longtime girlfriend, Vicentia, in a private ceremony.

The 26-year-old tied the knot with his partner in a beautiful traditional ceremony held in Accra on Friday, June 27, 2025.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh