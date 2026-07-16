Ghana's meteorological authority forecast predominantly cloudy conditions across all parts of the country into the night

Coastal and forest belt areas, including Accra, Aflao, Anloga, and Ho, faced a likelihood of slight rain or drizzle during the evening hours

The upper regions of Ghana carried a probability of thunderstorms overnight, with mist and fog patches expected to form overnight

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Ghana's meteorological agency has issued a weather forecast for Thursday evening, 17 July 2026, warning of widespread cloudy conditions and localised rain across multiple zones of the country into the overnight hours.

The forecast indicated that all sectors of Ghana would experience predominantly cloudy weather as the evening progressed into the night.

Ghana's meteorological authority forecast predominantly cloudy conditions across all parts of the country. Credit: Max Cady

Source: Getty Images

Coastal communities and areas within the forest belt faced the greatest likelihood of rainfall, with slight rain or drizzle expected to affect locations including Accra, Aflao, Anloga, and Ho.

Residents in Ghana's upper regions were placed on notice on X for a higher level of weather activity.

The authority indicated a probability of thunderstorms of varying intensities developing across those areas during the night hours, making conditions potentially hazardous for communities in the north.

Looking ahead to Friday morning, the forecast suggested cloudiness would persist across the entire country. Hilly and forested areas are expected to see mist and fog patches form overnight and into the early hours, which could reduce visibility for early morning commuters and travellers in those zones. Some parts of the coastline are also likely to receive slight rain as the morning develops.

Residents in affected areas are advised to take the necessary precautions, particularly those in the upper regions where thunderstorm activity remains a concern through the night.

Source: YEN.com.gh