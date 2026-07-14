Ghana Meteorological Agency issued a weather alert for Tuesday July 14, warning of mist and fog patches over forest and mountainous areas

Southern Ghana, including Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Aflao and Winneba, is expected to receive slight rainfall

GMet also warned that sea conditions are rough, advising residents to carry umbrellas and exercise caution on the roads

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, July 14, 2026, warning of reduced visibility in several parts of the country and rainfall across the south.

GMet advised that mist and fog patches are likely to develop over forest and mountainous areas during the early hours of the morning, creating hazardous driving conditions. Motorists have been urged to exercise caution on the roads.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency lists areas to face thunderstorms today, July 14, 2026. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Cloudy skies are expected to dominate southern Ghana throughout the day, with slight rain forecast along stretches of the coast, including Accra, Cape Coast, Takoradi, Aflao and Winneba.

The middle belt may experience slight to moderate rainfall, while northern regions and transition zones are expected to remain mostly cloudy without significant precipitation.

GMet has also warned that the state of the sea is rough, a concern for fishing communities and maritime activities along the coast. Residents have been advised to carry umbrellas and remain alert to changing weather conditions.

Read the Tuesday morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

Ghana's flooding crisis and government response

The forecast arrives against a difficult backdrop as Ghana's 2026 rainy season has brought some of the most severe flooding the country has experienced in recent years, compounded by what officials have described as inadequate spatial planning in many communities.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people lost their lives following devastating floods on June 29, 2026.

The Ministry for the Interior and NADMO described the torrential downpour as one of the heaviest ever recorded in the country's history. At least seven people remain missing, and more than 91,000 individuals were displaced across the nation.

In response, President Mahama activated the National Post-Flood Mitigation Task Force, placing Brigadier General Forster Okae-Yeboah in charge of coordinating recovery efforts.

The government also committed GH¢350 million towards immediate relief for affected citizens, repairs to damaged infrastructure, and longer-term flood mitigation measures.

A two-day nationwide cleanup campaign was subsequently carried out across 104 severely affected locations in Greater Accra, targeting clogged municipal drainage channels that contributed to the scale of the flooding.

AMA blasted during clean-up

Meanwhile, YEN.con.gh reported earlier that some traders were accosted by local government task-forces during the the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10, 2026.

President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise.

The two-day exercise is running across seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the devastating June 29 floods.

Source: YEN.com.gh