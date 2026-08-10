Nigerian Army Colonel Mohammed Ma'aji disclosed the motivations behind an alleged coup plot targeting President Bola Tinubu's government

Ma'aji said planning discussions began as far back as 2023, citing corruption, insecurity and economic hardship under consecutive administrations

The colonel revealed the alleged plot was temporarily shelved due to funding shortfalls, with much of the early financing drawn from his personal resources

A Nigerian Army Colonel, Mohammed Ma'aji, has openly stated the reasons he allegedly planned to remove President Bola Tinubu from power in what security authorities have described as a failed coup attempt.

Ma'aji said worsening insecurity, widespread corruption and severe economic hardship were central to the grievances shared among those reportedly involved.

Nigerian Army Colonel Mohammed Ma'aji Reveals Why He Plotted Coup Against Tinubu

Source: Getty Images

According to Sahara Reporters, planning discussions commenced in 2023, during the final months of former President Muhammadu Buhari's administration.

The colonel placed significant blame on the deterioration of governance under Buhari, stating: "Things particularly got out of control towards the end of Buhari's administration when corruption and nepotism became the order of the day."

He argued that senior military officials failed to respond adequately to the declining security situation, and that this inaction prompted the group to begin identifying officers who held similar views.

Ma'aji described those allegedly recruited as motivated by principle rather than personal grievance, writing: "Most of the officers involved share the same sense of patriotism, love of country and genuine desire for positive change."

Under President Tinubu, Ma'aji cited specific policy decisions as further catalysts, including the removal of the fuel subsidy, exchange-rate reforms, increased taxation and rising electricity tariffs.

He also pointed to the government's handling of the #EndSARS and #EndBadGovernance protests, arguing that many young Nigerians had grown increasingly frustrated by unemployment and economic hardship.

Funding Shortfalls and a Failed Promotion

Ma'aji revealed that the alleged project was initially abandoned due to insufficient funding, poor logistics and limited manpower.

He said the early financing was largely drawn from his own pocket, with one Army major contributing N1 million and another officer providing dollar contributions on separate occasions.

The colonel disclosed that the plot was revived after he failed to secure promotion to the rank of Brigadier General for a second time in 2024.

He was careful to stress, however, that the failed promotion was not the primary motivation behind the alleged movement, and that his broader concerns about the direction of the country remained the driving force.

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Source: YEN.com.gh