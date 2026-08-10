Ghana's Inspector General of Police promoted 25 officers who distinguished themselves in separate crime-fighting operations across multiple regions

The officers played key roles in arresting robbery suspects linked to a GH¢300,000 theft and disrupting a violent syndicate in the Tarkwa area

The IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno also rewarded personnel involved in intercepting 866 parcels of an illegal substance at the Tema Harbour

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Ghana's Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has promoted 25 police personnel after they recorded significant achievements in the fight against crime across three regions of the country.

Ghana's IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, promotes 25 officers for notable crime-fighting efforts, including major robbery arrests and the seizure of illegal substances. Image credit: GPS/Facebook

Source: UGC

The officers were singled out for their contributions to operations in the Bono East, Tema, and Western Central Police Regions, covering a range of incidents that included the arrest of robbery suspects and the seizure of 866 parcels of a suspected illegal substance at the Tema Harbour.

Robbery arrests that earned nationwide praise

Among the operations cited, officers were commended for tracking down six suspects connected to a robbery on the Portor-Kawempe stretch of the Kintampo-Buipe Highway on 19 July 2026, in which a victim lost GH¢300,000.

Separately, four suspected members of a violent robbery syndicate operating around Wassa Akropong in the Tarkwa area were also arrested, and the officers involved in that bust were similarly recognised.

The promoted personnel include Chief Inspectors Bede Nwinbomeh and Joe Tetteh; General Sergeants Elijah Ndaga Yinimi and Kaifan Sulemanna; General Corporals Owusu Ansah Evans and Tansang Jonathan; and General Lance Corporals Osei Christopher Bonny, Kyei Francis, Ofori Francis, Anim Dominic, and Asante Isaac.

Also promoted were General Constables Adam Bakari Alhassan and Bakai Mark; Detective Chief Inspector Frank Dzah; Detective Inspectors Edem Ametowoga, Abroso, and Vincent Dankwah; and Detective Sergeants Salifu Yakubu and Samuel Mordzifa. Six additional personnel were elevated to their next ranks for broader contributions to crime prevention.

Police Chief Inspectors granted academy entry

Beyond their rank promotions, Chief Inspectors Bede Nwinbomeh and Joe Tetteh were awarded automatic entry to the Police Academy, an added honour reflecting the exceptional nature of their service.

The IGP, alongside the Police Management Board (POMAB), personally congratulated the promoted officers and called on them to sustain the same level of professionalism and commitment in their ongoing duties.

Yohuno also gave an assurance that the administration would continue to reward hard work and outstanding performance within the service.

Reactions to promotion of Police officers

The news drew widespread attention online, with many Ghanaians sharing their views on the promotions.

Muhammad Amin Ibn Alhassan said:

"The whole Ghana Police Service itself needs a promotion for their exceptional performance within these two years..💪💪💪."

Moses Ahlijah said:

"IGP, when is the Imam going to be arrested? Ghanaians are watching you."

Agbesi Eric said:

"But that imam is still walking free."

Junior Howard said:

"Well deserved congratulations 🎉."

Priscy Wiggins said:

"We are watching you, IGP. If Ebo Noah was arrested, why are you quiet on this matter? That imam has put fear and panic on the people of Ghana. Your silence on this matter is telling Ghanaians who you really are. TikTokers are traced and arrested, but this man is walking freely, hmmm."

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, the National Chief Imam's spokesperson, calls for the prosecution of the Islamic cleric captured in a in viral video. Photo credit: Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu.

Source: UGC

National Chief Imam demands prosecution of Imam

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu, had called for the arrest and prosecution of an Islamic cleric who was filmed urging followers to kill those who insult Prophet Muhammad.

The cleric, whose identity had not been officially confirmed at the time of publishing, was captured in a video circulating online appearing to instruct his congregation to take violent action against anyone who refers to the Prophet as a false prophet.

The footage drew widespread condemnation from Ghanaians and religious figures alike. Following the public outcry, the cleric released a second video in which he apologised to Ghanaians for his remarks.

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Source: YEN.com.gh