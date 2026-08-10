Real Madrid have informed Endrick and his agents that the Brazilian forward will not be allowed to leave the club on loan

Man United and Aston Villa had both been in contention to sign the 20-year-old, who would have received Champions League football at either club

The decision came as Man United also missed out on Aurelien Tchouameni, who signed a five-year deal at Real Madrid

Real Madrid have decided against sanctioning a loan exit for Brazilian forward Endrick, shutting the door on moves to both Manchester United and Aston Villa.

Real Madrid Decide to Keep Endrick, Blocking Man United and Aston Villa Loan Move

Source: Getty Images

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano confirmed the development, writing on X:

"Real Madrid inform Endrick and his agents about decision to keep the player at the club. Real management told Roc Nation about the decision to keep Endrick and continue with him in the squad. Jose Mourinho also approved the plan."

Real Madrid's U-Turn on Endrick

The 20-year-old had appeared set to spend the upcoming season in the Premier League after Real Madrid signalled openness to a temporary departure. Both United and Villa were competing for his signature and had the added incentive of Champions League football to offer the forward.

Endrick joined Real Madrid from Palmeiras in July 2024 and has made 40 appearances for the club across all competitions. Last season he spent time on loan at Lyon, scoring a hat-trick on debut against Metz and finishing with eight goals in 21 appearances, a return impressive enough to earn him a call-up to Carlos Ancelotti's Brazil squad.

Despite that form, Endrick was expected to occupy a third-choice striker role at the Bernabeu behind Kylian Mbappe and Carlos Ancelotti Jr. this season, which had made a loan seem a logical option for his continued development. Mourinho's intervention to keep the player appears to signal a plan for more substantial involvement.

Man United Explore Alternatives

The news compounds a difficult summer for United manager Michael Carrick, who had also been targeting Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni. That pursuit has effectively ended after Barcelona moved to the front of the queue to sign the France international, who has since agreed a five-year contract extension at Real Madrid.

United had already signed Youri Tielemans from Aston Villa and Andrey Santos from Chelsea earlier in the window, and were keen to add a third midfielder before the transfer deadline. Carrick also remains in the market for a left-back and a centre-forward.

Newcastle United's Lewis Hall remains the preferred option at left-back, though a deal looks unlikely given Newcastle's reluctance to sell. In attack, Inter Milan's Pio Esposito has emerged as a possible target, with Arsenal also believed to be monitoring the Italian striker.

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Source: YEN.com.gh