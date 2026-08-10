Lionel Messi flew in from the United States by private jet to attend the burial of his father, Jorge Messi, 68, in Rosario

The funeral took place at El Prado cemetery in a strictly private ceremony with heavy security and no public access

Messi's father died in the early hours of August 8 after battling a long illness at Sanatorio Centro de Rosario

Lionel Messi has returned to his hometown of Rosario to say a final goodbye to his father, Jorge Messi, in an emotional private burial attended by close family members.

The Inter Miami star travelled from the United States to Argentina on Saturday night, August 8, aboard a private jet with his wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, and their children.

Lionel Messi bids farewell to his father, Jorge Messi, at a private burial service in Rosario, Argentina. Photos by Maja Hitij - FIFA and Franck Fife.

Source: Getty Images

Emotional scenes as Messi bids farewell to his father

He joined his mother, Celia Cuccittini, and siblings Matías, Rodrigo and María Sol at El Prado Cemetery on Sunday, August 9, where Jorge was laid to rest.

The family farewell was kept away from the public, with cemetery authorities reportedly closing the grounds to visitors from midday to give the family space to grieve.

Photographers from Reuters and AP captured distant images of Messi and his relatives outside the cemetery, offering a rare glimpse of the football icon during a deeply personal moment.

According to Al Jazeera, Jorge Messi passed away in the early hours of Saturday after receiving treatment at Sanatorio Centro de Rosario for complications linked to a prolonged illness.

He played a central role in his son's remarkable football journey, serving as Messi's agent for many years and remaining one of his closest confidants.

The death of Jorge Messi has prompted an outpouring of sympathy from football fans around the world.

Lionel Messi walks inside the El Prado Cemetery, where his father Jorge Messi's remains will be laid in state on August 9, 2026. Photo by Luciano Bisbal.

Source: Getty Images

Fans commiserate with Messi after father's death

Many supporters also used social media to ask the media to respect Messi's privacy as he mourns his father.

Jason Portelli wrote:

"✝️Eternal rest, grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed rest in peace. Amen.🙏❤️🙏🌹"

Daniel Aziati added:

"May his soul rest in peace."

Eerika Multasniemi pleaded:

"Could the media leave him be for the timebeing come on. He is grieving his late father."

@FabusoroAyomi wrote:

"Losing a loved one's, a scar that never heals."

@bruca simply ended:

"Condolences Messi."

Watch the heartbreaking video, as shared on X:

Jorge Messi's lasting influence on Lionel Messi

For much of Messi's career, Jorge was more than a father. He was a trusted adviser who helped guide his son from Rosario's streets to the very top of world football.

Their professional relationship lasted for decades, but Jorge's influence extended far beyond football.

As Messi and his family now mourn privately, tributes from supporters continue to underline the impact Jorge had on one of the greatest players in the history of the game, as noted by CNA.

Lionel Messi supports wildfire recovery

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lionel Messi donated €80,000 to support the rebuilding of Spain’s wildfire-ravaged Sierra Oeste region.

The area, west of Madrid, was badly affected by fires that destroyed more than 27,000 hectares.

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Source: YEN.com.gh