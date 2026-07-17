Ghana Meteorological Agency issued its weather forecast for Friday, July 17, 2026, warning of coastal drizzle and reduced visibility in mountainous areas

Thunderstorms and rain are expected to affect the transition and northern sectors from late afternoon into the evening

NADMO confirmed 34 people died and over 91,000 were displaced in flooding triggered by torrential rains on June 29, 2026

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued its weather forecast for Friday, July 17, 2026, warning residents to expect a mix of drizzle, fog and thunderstorms across different parts of the country throughout the day.

GMet says coastal areas and parts of the middle sector will experience slight rain or drizzle during the morning hours.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency issues July 17, 2026, weather alert and lists areas to experience thunderstorms. Photo credit: Yiu Yu Ho & sarayut Thaneerat/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Mist and fog patches are also likely to develop over mountainous and forest zones in the early part of the day, reducing visibility for residents and motorists in those areas.

Conditions are expected to improve as the day progresses, with intervals of sunshine anticipated across the country alongside occasional cloudy spells.

However, GMet cautions that the transition and northern sectors should brace for thunderstorms and rain from late afternoon into the evening.

Flooding claimed 34 lives in Ghana

The forecast comes against the backdrop of one of Ghana's most damaging rainy seasons in recent memory.

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) confirmed that 34 people lost their lives across the country following catastrophic flooding on June 29, 2026.

Officials from NADMO and the Ministry for the Interior described the torrential downpour that triggered the disaster as among the heaviest ever recorded in Ghana's history.

In addition to the fatalities, at least seven people remain missing, and more than 91,000 individuals were displaced nationwide as a result of the floods.

Authorities have partly attributed the severity of the flooding to poor spatial planning, which has left many communities highly exposed to the effects of intense rainfall during the current rainy season.

Residents in flood-prone areas and low-lying communities are advised to monitor official updates from GMet as conditions evolve through the day.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

AMA blasted during clean-up

Earlier, YEN.con.gh reported earlier that some traders were accosted by local government task-forces during the the National General Cleaning Exercise on July 10, 2026.

President John Mahama and Vice President Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang led efforts during the National General Cleaning Exercise.

The two-day exercise is running across seven flood-affected regions as part of the government's response to the devastating June 29 floods.

Source: YEN.com.gh