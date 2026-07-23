Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Freddie Blay, Alexander Afenyo-Markin and several senior NPP executives visited Chairman Wontumi at Nsawam Prison

A long convoy of vehicles was seen arriving at the prison, drawing attention from onlookers

The visit comes days after the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman began serving his 20-year prison sentence

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A high-powered delegation of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), led by former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has visited the party's Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

Long convoy as Bawumia and NPP bigwigs visit Wontumi at Nsawam Prison. Image credit: Citinewsroom, UTV

Source: UGC

The delegation included former National Chairman Freddie Blay, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Member of Parliament for Mampong, and several other senior party executives who travelled together to the prison.

NPP leaders visit Wontumi in Nsawam

Videos shared by UTV Ghana showed a long convoy of SUVs and other vehicles making their way to the prison facility, with security personnel and supporters gathered along the roadside as the delegation arrived.

The visit is seen as a major show of solidarity from the NPP leadership following Wontumi's imprisonment. Although the discussions held inside the prison were not immediately disclosed, the presence of the party's top officials highlighted their continued support for one of the NPP's most influential regional figures.

Wontumi's prison visit attracts attention

The convoy, which stretched across several vehicles, attracted the attention of residents and motorists near the prison, with many stopping to witness the arrival of the senior politicians.

Watch the Facebook video of the visit below:

Images and videos from the scene have since gone viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions from Ghanaians.

While some praised the party leaders for standing by Wontumi during a difficult period, others questioned the significance of the high-profile visit.

The NPP is yet to issue an official statement on the outcome of the visit, but the appearance of Dr Bawumia and the senior executives has become one of the biggest political talking points since Wontumi's incarceration.

Wontumi returned to court under prison guard

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi arrived at the Accra High Court escorted by prison officers as proceedings in his illegal mining case continued.

The NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Monday, July 20, 2026, over illegal mining in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve.

Wontumi's legal team has indicated plans to appeal the court's decision following the guilty verdict.

Source: YEN.com.gh