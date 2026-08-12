Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has shared a playful photo referencing his reported hair transplant this week

The Argentine appeared to jokingly resemble teammate Dominik Szoboszlai in the picture he posted on Instagram

The post comes amid fresh concerns among fans over the timing of his procedure ahead of the new season

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Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has made light of his reported hair transplant, sharing a full-blown photo poking fun at his own new look.

Alexis Mac Allister pokes fun at his hair transplant in a playful new photo alongside teammate Dominik Szoboszlai. Image credit: Mac Allister.

Source: Instagram

The Argentine midfielder had undergone the procedure at a specialised clinic in Buenos Aires during his summer break, a move that sparked concern among fans over whether the recovery period could affect his readiness for the new season.

Sources close to the player had insisted the timing was carefully planned to avoid any disruption to his pre-season training.

His latest post appears to confirm those assurances, showing him back among his teammates in good spirits.

Mac Allister shares Szoboszlai look-alike image

Upon his return to Liverpool's training base, Mac Allister shared photos on his Instagram page.

The first picture showed him looking strikingly similar to teammate Dominik Szoboszlai, with his hair now styled in a way that closely echoed the Hungarian midfielder's own look.

His post was captioned:

"Back in training. The implant took effect quickly; I'm just like you," tagging Szoboszlai directly.

The remaining photos showed him meeting up with teammates, including Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, as Liverpool continue their preparations for the new season.

Mac Allister's Instagram post in which he references his hair transplant is below.

Reactions to Mac Allister's post-implant photo

The post triggered a wave of amused reactions online, with fans quickly noticing the resemblance between the two players.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

izzy_israel22 wrote:

"Szoboszlai definitely missed Macca 😂😂😂😂"

deivycastellano asked:

"Alexis Szobslzai or Dominik Mac Allister? 🤔😂 🙌🏻"

fah_lazyloxy commented:

"Szoboszlai Mac Allister🔥😂😂"

thekopkid8 said:

"Ahahaha that was fast macca 😂"

isaiahdesire8 joked:

"Macdominic 😂"

__lucas.mp4 added:

"Macca looking like Karius"

zieedya wrote:

"Thought it was Dolph Ziggler😂"

Fabian Hürzeler reportedly undergoes hair transplant

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Brighton manager Fabian Hürzeler had reportedly undergone a hair transplant of his own, after fans noticed a noticeably different look during a recent post-match press conference.

There has been no official confirmation from Hürzeler or Brighton to back up the claims so far.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh