NPP supporters in the Ashanti Region are reportedly preparing a candlelight vigil for Chairman Wontumi

The gathering is scheduled to take place on Friday, August 14, 2026

The vigil is expected to serve as a show of support and solidarity with the NPP regional chairman

Supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region are reportedly preparing to hold a candlelight vigil in honour of the party’s Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi.

Details emerge as NPP supporters plan night vigil for Chairman Wontumi. Image credit: Smart GH TV, The Ghana Insider

Source: UGC

The vigil is expected to take place on Friday, August 14, 2026, as supporters rally behind the outspoken politician amid his current legal situation.

Chairman Wontumi has remained in the public spotlight in recent times following his legal troubles, with several party members and supporters openly expressing concern over his situation.

Supporters showed solidarity with Wontumi

The planned candlelight vigil appears to be one of the latest public displays of support for the Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman.

While candlelight vigils are often associated with mourning, they can also be organised as peaceful gatherings for prayer, solidarity and support for a person going through a difficult period.

In Chairman Wontumi’s case, the reported gathering is expected to focus on standing with him and showing that his supporters remain behind him.

Wontumi remained a major NPP figure

Chairman Wontumi has been a prominent figure within the NPP for years, especially in the Ashanti Region, which remains one of the party’s strongest political bases.

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His current situation has therefore attracted widespread attention, with developments surrounding him continuing to generate reactions both within and outside the party.

The Friday, August 14 vigil is expected to bring together party faithful and sympathisers who want to publicly demonstrate their support.

Further details about the exact venue, time and programme for the event are expected to emerge ahead of the gathering.

Chairman Wontumi apologises to President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi had issued an apology to President John Mahama

Wontumi's spokesperson delivered the apology on his behalf, appealing to the president to consider granting the convicted politician clemency.

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Source: YEN.com.gh