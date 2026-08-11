The US Department of Homeland Security issued a stark warning to Haitians whose Temporary Protected Status has been terminated

New York City began dismissing Haitian city workers after a Supreme Court ruling allowed President Trump to end TPS protections

At least dozens of city workers have been affected, with officials warning the number could climb into the hundreds

The US Department of Homeland Security has issued a direct warning to Haitians whose Temporary Protected Status has been revoked, stating they face two choices: leave the country voluntarily or be forcibly removed.

DHS warns Haitians with terminated Temporary Protected Status face deportation options, as NYC dismisses city workers affected by the Supreme Court ruling. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The warning, posted by DHS on 10 August 2026, followed an announcement by New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani that the city would terminate the employment of Haitian municipal workers who had lost their TPS.

His decision comes after a Supreme Court ruling that cleared the way for President Donald Trump's administration to end humanitarian protections for Haitian immigrants.

"Temporary Protected Status was meant to be just that, TEMPORARY. Those with terminated TPS have two options: leave or be removed," DHS wrote in its post.

NYC workers lose jobs after Supreme Court ruling

City officials confirmed that at least dozens of workers had already been let go, though that figure is expected to grow significantly. The full scale of the impact remains unclear, but officials cautioned the number of affected workers could reach into the hundreds.

The Temporary Protected Status programme had previously allowed more than 350,000 people from Haiti and Syria to live and work legally in the United States while their home countries faced humanitarian crises.

The programme shields nationals from countries experiencing armed conflict, environmental disasters, or other extraordinary conditions from deportation and grants them work authorisation.

Trump administration's broader immigration crackdown

President Trump has been seeking to dismantle the TPS programme as part of a wider effort to restrict immigration across the United States.

The Supreme Court's decision to uphold the administration's authority to end protections for Haitian nationals represented a significant legal victory for that agenda and has now prompted tangible consequences for immigrant communities in major American cities.

The DHS statement reinforced the administration's position that the programme was never intended as a pathway to permanent residency or an indefinite shield against removal, framing the current enforcement push as a correction of what it characterised as longstanding misuse of the humanitarian designation.

US to sanction foreigners who overstay visas

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had warned against overstaying visas.

The DHS said there is a distinction between individuals who enter the US lawfully and later fall out of status and those who, in the view of DHS, exploit the visa system as a deliberate entry mechanism with no intention of complying with its conditions.

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Source: YEN.com.gh