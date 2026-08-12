A resurfaced video shows Gomez's ex-wife confronting Sexxy Vida on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa show over allegations the TikToker got involved with her husband

Sexxy Vida joined the programme via phone call and denied claims she had planned to help Gomez leave his marriage and travel abroad with her

The footage has attracted renewed attention on social media following Sexxy Vida's sudden death on Tuesday, August 11, 2026, in Bejium

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A video from an appearance on Auntie Naa's Oyerepa show has resurfaced, showing the moment Gomez's ex-wife publicly accused the late TikToker Sexxy Vida of interfering in her marriage.

Old video of Gomez's ex-wife confronting TikToker Sexxy Vida over husband-snatching claims surfaces after her death. Image credit: @sexxyvida, @serwaagh1official

Source: TikTok

The footage, which has been circulating widely on social media since Sexxy Vida's death, captures the heated exchange between the two women over claims that had been made about the TikToker's relationship with Gomez.

Gomez's ex-wife's accusations on Oyerepa Show

During the television programme, Gomez's ex-wife alleged that Sexxy Vida had become romantically involved with her husband and was reportedly planning to help him exit the marriage so the two could travel abroad together.

The confrontation drew significant attention, particularly because of how directly the accusations were framed.

Sexxy Vida was not in the studio when the discussion took place. Instead, she joined the conversation by phone, responding to each claim being made against her.

She firmly denied the allegations, rejecting the suggestion that she had any intention of taking Gomez away from his then-wife.

Resurfaced Sexxy Vida footage reignites old controversy

The emergence of the video following Sexxy Vida's sudden passing has triggered a wave of commentary online, with many social media users revisiting the disputes and controversies that marked her public life.

For many, the footage has brought fresh scrutiny to the circumstances surrounding how her relationship with Gomez reportedly began and what allegedly happened within his previous marriage.

Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in for the late Ghanaian TikToker.

The TikTok video of Sexxy Vida's clash is below.

Gomez speaks on Sexxy Vida's death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on the emotional tribute posted by the late Ghanaian TikTok personality Sexxy Vida's husband Gomez, who passed away on August 11, 2026.

In his heartfelt message, Gomez reflected on the profound impact she had on his life, leaving followers and fans in disbelief as they mourned the unexpected loss of a beloved content creator.

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Source: YEN.com.gh