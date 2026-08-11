Cat Dowling, the singer who fronted Babelfish and Alphastates, passed away aged 54 after a long-term illness

Dowling's recording of A Rainy Night in Soho was used in the Department of Foreign Affairs' St Patrick's Day campaign as recently as last year

Fellow musician Jerry Fish and Hot Press editor Niall Stokes led tributes, with fans and colleagues mourning the loss of a 'true original'

Irish singer and songwriter Catherine "Cat" Dowling has died at the age of 54, her family confirmed on Sunday, 9th August 2026. She had been living with a long-term illness.

Popular Irish singer Cat Dowling reportedly dies at the age of 54, sparking widespread tributes online. Image credit: CatDowling

Source: Facebook

Dowling was born in Ferrybank, Co Kilkenny, and grew up in Cabra, Dublin. The daughter of the late Fine Gael county councillor and TD for Carlow-Kilkenny, Richard William Dowling, she is survived by her three children, Rachel, Ódhran and Juliette, their father Brian, her mother Máirín, a sister and four brothers.

Cat Dowling's music career

Dowling first came to public attention as the frontwoman of Babelfish, a band that later evolved into Alphastates and released their debut album, *Made From Sand*, in 2004. She continued performing as a solo artist and remained a respected presence on the Irish music scene throughout her career.

Her voice reached new audiences as recently as March last year, when her cover of The Pogues' *A Rainy Night in Soho* was chosen as the soundtrack to the Department of Foreign Affairs' St Patrick's Day campaign.

In January 2026, she took part in the Dublin launch of Rock Against Homelessness, a benefit initiative in aid of Focus Ireland.

Tributes pour In for Cat Dowling

The outpouring of grief from the Irish music community has been immediate. Fellow musician Jerry Fish described Dowling as:

"A warrior for love" and "a gentle soul, humble and generous to a fault."

Hot Press editor Niall Stokes called her:

"A wonderful singer and frontwoman" and "a hugely original musician,"

Reposing will take place at Power's Funeral Home in Ferrybank on Tuesday, 11th August, from 2:30pm, with removal at 6pm to The Sacred Heart Church, Ferrybank. A Requiem Mass is scheduled for Wednesday, 12th August at 1pm, followed by burial at Glenmore Cemetery.

Fans react to Cat Dowling's passing

@Angie O'Brien wrote:

"I'm so sorry to hear of Cat's passing, an absolutely beautiful woman. She was always so positive, whenever I bumped into her, she always left me with a feeling of positivity, glass half full not half empty. R.I.P Cat and heart felt condolences to her kids, family and friends."

@Hugh Malone said:

"May she Rest in Peace 🙏. Condolences to her family and friends 🙏"

@Kathleen O'Donoghue Taylor commented:

"Very sad news..may she rest in eternal peace. R.I.P. ❤️"

@Sarah Connolly added:

"Deepest sympathy to all her family may she rest 🙏 in peace."

@Sheena O'Donovan wrote:

"Rest in eternal peace Cat & condolences to your family and friends"

Below is a Facebook post mourning Cat Dowling's death.

Irish musician Glen Hansard dies

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Oscar-winning Irish musician Glen Hansard, frontman of The Frames and star of the 2007 film Once, died following a motorcycle crash in Lucan, Dublin.

The accident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, July 29, 2026, with emergency responders unable to save the artist.

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Source: YEN.com.gh