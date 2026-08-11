Dr Dramani Bukari, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority, has reportedly passed away

The circumstances surrounding his death have not been confirmed, with details still emerging on August 11, 2026

Tributes have begun pouring in online, with NDC sympathisers among those expressing grief over his passing

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Dr Dramani Bukari, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), has reportedly passed away on August 11.

Further details on the circumstances surrounding his death are yet to be confirmed.

Tributes are coming in for Dr Dramani Bukari, the Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), after his reported passing. Credit: Dramani Bukari

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that Bukari died in London.

Tributes have been pouring in online from sympathisers of the National Democratic Congress, among others.

One sympathiser online posted:

"Today, 11th August 2026, our hearts are broken once more as we mourn Dr Dramani Bukari Ecomog, Deputy CEO of NPA and Special Aide to the late Limuna."

This passing follows the death of Alhaji Sanni Jajah, Ghana's Deputy Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

Jajah passed away on Saturday evening, August 8, 2026, in Jeddah.

President John Mahama visited the Jajah family home in Nima, Accra, on Sunday, August 9, 2026, to personally extend his condolences to the bereaved family, a day after the announcement of the death.

Who was Dr Dramani Bukari?

Bukari was an energy and climate-change expert with more than 16 years of experience spanning sustainable energy, entrepreneurship, research, consultancy and development programmes.

Before joining the NPA, he served as the Director of Partnerships, Entrepreneurship and Investments at the Ghana Climate Innovation Centre (GCIC), a position he held from January 2022 to February 2025.

At the GCIC, he oversaw entrepreneurship training, strategic partnerships, access to finance for supported businesses, policy research and advocacy, as well as technical assistance for entrepreneurs working on climate and sustainable-development solutions.

He also played a key role in fundraising, investor-readiness support, project monitoring and donor reporting.

Beatrice Siaw passes away

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the outspoken NPP Asante Mampong parliamentary hopeful who passed away.

Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw rose to the limelight after she visited Chairman Wontumi in prison and spoke about his health condition.

Some social media users commented on Beatrice Nana Yaa Siaw's old videos on Instagram.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh