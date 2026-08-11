Nigerian footballer Chinedu Ozor has passed away after collapsing during a pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes on Tuesday morning

Club medical staff rushed the player to K-Dara Specialist Hospital after he lost consciousness on the pitch

The tragedy has renewed calls for comprehensive medical screening and better emergency systems in Nigerian football

Katsina United defender Chinedu Ozor has died after collapsing during a pre-season friendly against Niger Tornadoes at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium in Katsina on Tuesday, August 11.

The 190-cap NPFL veteran reportedly lost consciousness during the match and was attended to by medical personnel before being rushed to nearby K-Dara Specialist Hospital.

Ozor Chinedu: Nigerian Footballer Dies After Collapsing During Pre-Season Match

Source: Twitter

Despite efforts to save him, Ozor was pronounced dead at the facility.

The full circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, with Katsina United and the hospital yet to issue official statements at the time of publication.

Chinedu Ozor's football career

Ozor had only recently returned to Katsina United ahead of the 2026/27 Nigeria Premier Football League season after spending last campaign with Kano Pillars.

According to Transfermarkt, the right-back made 190 appearances in Nigeria's top flight, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

He also represented Abia Warriors, Lobi Stars, Sunshine Stars and Heartland during a career spanning several Nigerian clubs.

His return to Katsina United was expected to mark another chapter in an experienced domestic career. Instead, his sudden death has left the Nigerian football community mourning.

Fans mourn Ozor's tragic death

Ozor's death comes just weeks before the new NPFL season and has renewed concerns about cardiac screening, emergency medical response and player welfare in Nigerian football.

Players, supporters and officials expressed their grief online, with some also calling for stronger safeguards.

@Carterdodo wrote:

"Oh God 😮😳 May his soul find peace 🕊️🕊️"

@iam_Nathking added:

"Dreams dead💔. Hope lost💔. I pray his family finds the fortitude to bear this lost💔"

@MrTaofikiii said:

"Why is this common in Africa? It must be because of the poor medical system; players need to be properly checked. RIP bro."

@JayItsJam wrote:

"This is sad news, my condolences to the family and friends."

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Source: YEN.com.gh