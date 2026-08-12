Bubune GMB: 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful 1st Runner-Up Juliana Titiati Dies After Cancer Battle
- Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, who represented the Volta Region in the 2013 Ghana's Most Beautiful pageant, has been reported dead
- The businesswoman and mother had publicly shared her journey as a lymphoma cancer survivor, appearing on TV3's Ladies Circle
- Close friend and NALAG National Trustee Gertrude Adzo Borklo paid tribute on Facebook, describing the loss as heartbreaking
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Juliana Bubune Titiati-Tsikata, the Volta Region representative who finished first runner-up on TV3's Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) in 2013, has died.
News of her passing broke on Wednesday, August 12, with multiple sources, including Volta Today, reporting the development. She had been open about her battle with lymphoma cancer.
After the news went viral, Bubune's official Facebook page shared a post with a heartbreak emoji, seemingly confirming the tragedy.
Bubune, as she was widely known, rose to public prominence during Season 7 of the popular GMB reality show, where she captured the hearts of viewers across Ghana and came agonisingly close to winning the crown. Many fans never forgot her performance in the competition.
Heartbreak as late TikToker Sexxy Vida's husband, Gomez, breaks silence after his wife's untimely death, video
Beyond the pageant, she built a life as a businesswoman based in Accra, a wife, and a mother. Originally from Sogakofe in the Volta Region, she studied at Presbyterian University College and Sogakofe Senior High School.
Bubune Titiati's cancer journey
Her health struggles became a significant part of her public story in recent years. She appeared on TV3's Ladies Circle programme, where she moved fellow panellists to tears as she recounted the emotional weight of undergoing chemotherapy and the grief of losing a son during that period.
The clip, shared by TV3 Ghana, showed the depth of pain she had endured, alongside the remarkable resilience she demonstrated throughout her illness.
Gertrude Adzo Borklo, a close friend and National Trustee at the National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana, shared a heartfelt tribute on Facebook accompanied by a black-and-white photograph.
"You lied to me!! You showed strength; you fought well. Las Las, you broke my heart," she wrote. "Heaven gained, I lost!!! Rest well, Queen Bubune Titiati."
Reactions to Bubune Titiati's death
News of her passing prompted an outpouring of grief from Ghanaians who remembered her from the GMB stage and from those who had followed her cancer journey.
Barbie Enam wrote:
"Eeiiii Bubune, I remembered how I cried when she wasn't given the crown. She was the only GMB contestant I've ever voted for. I remembered how we bought champagne waiting to celebrate her victory. I can't believe this 💔"
Thelma Emepha commented:
"That lady has suffered from cancer ooo."
Gifty Ena Dziwornu said:
"Eiiiiiiii what happened"
Alberta Dede wrote:
"Eiii Jesus"
Below is the Facebook post with details of Bubune GMB's death.
Content creator Sexxy Vida dies
Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that TikToker Sexxy Vida reportedly died in Belgium after falling ill.
Her death was reported on Tuesday, August 11, and left many Ghanaian social media users in tears over its abrupt nature.
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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Godwin Nii Armah Okine (Entertainment Editor) Godwin Nii Armah Okine joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025 and is head of the Entertainment Desk. He graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism with a Bachelor's Degree in Communication Studies in 2014 and has over a decade of experience in digital journalism. He worked at GhanaCelebrities.com between 2014 and 2025 as an Entertainment and later, Managing Editor. Godwin covered the 2014 Africa Youth Games in Gaborone for the African Olympic Committee and the International Sports Press Association. Avance Media named him the No.2 blogger in Ghana in 2020. Contact godwnii-armah.okine@yen.com.gh