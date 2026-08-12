The Electricity Company of Ghana has scheduled an emergency power outage in parts of the Tema Region on Wednesday, August 12, 2026

The outage will run from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. as ECG carries out emergency maintenance works in the area

Several communities including Community 19, Corpus Christi SHS, and Abattoir are among the areas that will lose power

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The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced a temporary power outage in parts of the Tema Region today, Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

The outage is scheduled to last for six hours, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., as the power distributor undertakes emergency maintenance works.

The ECG announces a 6-hour emergency power outage in Tema for Wednesday, August 12, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Areas to experience the outage

According to ECG, the maintenance exercise is intended to improve service delivery but will result in a temporary interruption in power supply.

The affected areas include:

Community 19

Bugain School

Corpus Christi SHS

Abattoir

Surrounding areas

ECG has urged residents and businesses in the affected communities to take note of the scheduled interruption and make the necessary preparations.

The company apologised for the inconvenience the emergency maintenance exercise may cause.

The announcement is part of ECG's ongoing efforts to conduct maintenance works across its network to improve electricity supply reliability for its customers.

Read the Facebook post by the ECG below:

GMet warns of rain and thunderstorms today

In an earlier update, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Meteorological Agency had issued its weather forecast for Wednesday, August 12, 2026, covering conditions across all regions.

The Upper West and Savannah regions were expected to experience thunderstorms and rain of varying intensities during the morning hours.

GMet also warned that sea conditions were rough, urging motorists and seafarers to exercise caution throughout the day.

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Source: YEN.com.gh