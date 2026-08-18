Former Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Seyram Alhassan mobilised supporters for a notable show of solidarity

Alhassan, who is the sister-in-law of Boakye Agyarko, led the group to collect his nomination forms

Agyarko is set to contest the NPP National Chairperson position in the upcoming internal elections

Former Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament Lydia Seyram Alhassan has led a group of supporters to pick up nomination forms on behalf of Boakye Agyarko, who is seeking to contest the New Patriotic Party's National Chairperson position.

Alhassan, who is the sister-in-law of the aspiring NPP chairman, fronted the delegation in a display of family and political backing for Agyarko's bid to lead the opposition party at the national level.

Former Ayawaso West Wuogon MP Lydia Alhassan with some supporters. Credit: Lydia Seyram Alhassan

Source: Facebook

The move signals a formal step in Agyarko's campaign to clinch the NPP's top administrative position.

The collection of nomination forms marks the beginning of what is expected to be a competitive internal race within the party, which is currently in opposition following the December 2024 general elections.

Alhassan's involvement carries symbolic weight. As a former parliamentarian who held the Ayawaso West Wuogon seat, her public alignment with Agyarko's campaign adds a recognisable political profile to his push for the chairperson role.

The NPP has been in the process of reorganising its leadership structure since losing the 2024 presidential election.

Internal contests for positions such as the national chairperson are expected to draw significant interest from senior figures within the party as it looks to rebuild and position itself ahead of the next electoral cycle.

Agyarko, a former Energy Minister under the Akufo-Addo administration, is among those signalling ambitions to shape the party's direction from within its executive leadership.

Former Ayawaso West Wuogon MP and sister-in-law of Boakye Agyarko, Lydia Seyram Alhassan, has led supporters to pick his nomination forms to contest the NPP National Chairperson position.

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Source: YEN.com.gh