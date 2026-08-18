The Ghana Meteorological Agency has issued its morning forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, covering conditions across all parts of the country

Coastal, forest and mountainous areas face early mist or fog, while southern Ghana could see localised drizzle or slight rain during the morning

Residents in the middle, transition and northern sectors should prepare for possible thunderstorms and rain in the afternoon and evening hours

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The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has released its morning weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026, warning of varied conditions across the country ranging from early morning mist to the likelihood of thunderstorms by afternoon.

GMet advises that patches of mist or fog are expected to develop in the early hours over coastal, forest and mountainous areas.

The GMet issues a weather forecast for Tuesday, August 18, 2026. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Southern Ghana faces a different concern, with mostly cloudy skies and the possibility of localised slight rain or drizzle through the morning period.

Temperatures overnight and into the early morning are forecast to remain relatively cool across the country.

Afternoon and evening outlook

Residents in the middle belt, transition zone and northern sectors of Ghana should take note of a higher weather risk later in the day.

GMet has indicated a likelihood of thunderstorms or rain over those areas during the afternoon and evening hours, meaning outdoor activities and travel in those regions could be affected.

Mariners and coastal communities have also been put on notice, with the agency describing the state of the sea as rough.

Read the morning weather update from the GMet on X below:

ECG announces dumsor schedule for Ashanti Region

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that the Electricity Company of Ghana had announced planned maintenance works affecting communities in the Ashanti Region on Tuesday, August 18.

The scheduled outage ran from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, lasting six hours across two zones in the region.

ECG had listed specific communities in both zones that were affected and urged residents to protect their electrical appliances.

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Source: YEN.com.gh