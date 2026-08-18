Ecobank Ghana has announced plans to discontinue six services, citing efforts to streamline its operations

The affected services include passport form sales, DVLA cash collections and U.S. visa fee collection

Customers who relied on these services at Ecobank branches are being directed to seek alternative providers or platforms

Ecobank Ghana has announced the discontinuation of six services previously available to customers at its branches, covering a range of government-related, travel and specialised banking transactions.

The bank communicated the changes through a notice to customers, describing the decision as part of its continuing work to streamline its service offering.

Ecobank Ghana Discontinues 6 Services, Including US Visa Fee Services and Passport Form Sales

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The services set to be withdrawn are passport form sales, DVLA cash collections, U.S. visa fee collection, offshore cheque clearing, foreign draft issuance and safe custody services.

For customers who have depended on Ecobank branches to handle government-related payments and travel documentation transactions, the changes mean they will need to identify alternative providers or platforms for those needs going forward.

Ecobank said it would guide affected customers towards available alternatives and confirmed that its team remains on hand to assist through customer service channels and branch networks. The bank did not specify a deadline in its notice for when each of the services would cease.

What the Changes Mean for Customers

The withdrawal of services such as DVLA cash collections and passport form sales is particularly significant for customers who have routinely used banking branches as a convenient point for government-related payments.

The discontinuation of U.S. visa fee collection similarly removes an option that many travellers relied upon.

The move reflects a shift within the Ghanaian banking sector away from branch-based, specialist or agency services, and towards a model centred on core financial products and digital delivery.

Ecobank continues to maintain mobile and internet banking platforms, along with a range of payment and transfer services.

Customers affected by the discontinued services are advised to call Ecobank on 080003225 or visit their nearest branch to receive guidance on suitable alternatives.

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Source: YEN.com.gh