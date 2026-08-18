FIFA issued a transfer ban against Karela United on August 17 over an unpaid financial obligation to former player Sana Camara

The Ghana Premier League club said it was surprised by the ban, having been contesting the claims through FIFA's adjudicatory bodies

The sanction bars Karela from registering players at both national and international levels until the full amount is settled

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Karela United have voiced surprise at a FIFA-imposed transfer ban that bars the Ghana Premier League club from registering players at both domestic and international levels, stemming from an unresolved financial dispute with former player Sana Camara.

FIFA confirmed the sanction in a letter dated August 17, stating that Karela had failed to comply with an earlier ruling connected to Camara's case.

The governing body also directed the Ghana Football Association to enforce the ban at the national level, and it will remain active until the full outstanding amount has been paid.

Karela United Breaks Silence After FIFA Bans Ghana Premier League Club

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Karela United's response to the FIFA ban

In an official statement, the club said it had been actively contesting the claims and engaging with FIFA's relevant adjudicatory bodies prior to the sanction being imposed.

"We are therefore surprised by the decision to impose a transfer ban at this time," the club said.

Karela added that its legal team had been in contact with FIFA and the other parties involved in the dispute.

"Our legal department has engaged with the relevant entities within FIFA and the parties involved, and we are working to bring the matter to a conclusion as soon as practicable."

The specific amount owed to Camara was not disclosed in FIFA's correspondence.

Karela United Breaks Silence After FIFA Bans Ghana Premier League Club

Source: Facebook

What the ban means for Karela United

The timing of the sanction poses a direct challenge to Karela's squad-building plans, as it restricts their ability to sign players during the current registration window.

Under FIFA regulations, such bans can remain in place for up to three consecutive registration windows if the financial obligation is not settled.

The club indicated it would share further details when it is in a position to do so.

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Source: YEN.com.gh