Germany has published updated financial requirements that international students must meet before their visa applications can be approved

Applicants must demonstrate access to at least €1,091 per month, with two approved pathways available to satisfy the requirement

A two-year degree programme would require a student to secure a minimum of €26,184 upfront before obtaining visa clearance

Germany has released updated visa requirements for international students, specifying the exact financial threshold applicants must meet to be granted entry for higher education purposes.

According to the official visa application documentation, foreign nationals pursuing studies at German universities must demonstrate that they can financially sustain themselves for the full duration of their intended stay.

Germany sets a new minimum bank balance for foreigners seeking student visas. Photo credit: EBRAHIM NOROOZI/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The current monthly maintenance figure stands at €1,091 ($1,262.81), equivalent of GH₵13,910.25 in Ghana, effective as of 2026.

Two pathways to meet Germany's financial requirement

German authorities offer applicants two recognised options to satisfy the requirement.

The first involves opening a blocked bank account and depositing the total sum required for the course duration before the visa application is submitted.

The second allows applicants to submit a formally recognised declaration of commitment from a qualified guarantor.

The official documentation outlines the policy in the following terms:

"You can cover your living costs for the entire duration of your stay. You can prove this by opening a blocked bank account with a minimum of €1,091 per month (as of 2026) or by submitting a declaration of commitment."

A blocked account is a specialised financial instrument created for international students relocating to Germany.

The full amount is deposited upfront, but the account holder may only withdraw a fixed monthly sum after arriving in the country.

The arrangement is designed to ensure that students remain financially self-sufficient and do not draw on public resources during their studies.

What the requirement means in practice

The figures represent a considerable financial commitment for prospective students. Someone enrolling on a two-year programme, for example, would need to guarantee access to at least €26,184 ($30,308.50), equivalent of GH₵333,846.00 in Ghana before their visa could be endorsed.

Germany continues to attract large numbers of international applicants, in part because most of its public universities do not charge tuition fees.

However, meeting the living costs requirement remains a compulsory condition of securing the legal right to study in the country, regardless of whether tuition is free.

Germany deports 137 people

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Germany had carried out at least five documented chartered deportation operations involving Nigerian citizens between February and June 2026.

The largest single operation, which took place in March 2026, involved a joint EU effort with Spain, Austria and Belgium, returning 50 people to Nigeria.

Reports indicated that no Nigerian government agency had sent representatives to receive deportees at Lagos Airport across any of the documented operations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh