The High Commission of Canada to Kenya advertised a senior driver vacancy based in Nairobi, offering a gross annual salary of KSh 2,192,166

The full-time role requires at least three years of recent driving experience and advanced English proficiency, among other qualifications

Interested candidates must submit their applications through the Canadian High Commission's VidCruiter platform before August 20, 2026

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The High Commission of Canada to Kenya has announced an opening for a senior driver position at its Nairobi mission, attracting interest from job seekers across East Africa.

The High Commission of Canada in Kenya announces a job vacancy in Nairobi with a KSh 2,192,166 salary. Image credit: RollingCamera/iStock, WIVB

Source: UGC

The full-time, indeterminate contract sits within the General Services function at the LE-G3 level under the Common Services Programme.

The successful candidate will earn a gross annual salary of KSh 2,192,166 and will report directly to the Common Services Officer, with broader oversight from the Deputy Management Consular Officer.

What the senior driver role involves

The position goes well beyond routine driving duties. The appointed individual will handle transportation and courier services across all mission programmes, including chauffeuring the High Commissioner, programme managers, mission staff, and visiting dignitaries.

Applicants must hold a diploma or degree from a recognised post-secondary institution and demonstrate advanced proficiency in English.

An intermediate level of Swahili is also required. Candidates need at least three years of recent, consecutive professional driving or chauffeur experience gained within the last five years, along with advanced knowledge of Kenyan road rules, Microsoft Office Suite, and vehicle safety and maintenance practices.

The High Commission may favour candidates who speak French, have operated an armoured vehicle, or carry experience with fleet management software and collaborative platforms such as SharePoint or Microsoft Teams.

How to qualify and apply

The role is open to all individuals legally authorised to work in East Africa at the time of appointment, including existing embassy employees. The High Commission does not sponsor work authorisations.

Before any offer is made, the preferred candidate must obtain a Reliability Status security clearance from the Government of Canada, which covers criminal and credit background checks.

A valid permanent Kenyan driving licence and the ability to satisfy the employer's medical requirements are also conditions of employment.

All applications must be submitted through the VidCruiter online platform before the closing deadline of 23:59 EAT on 20 August 2026.

The High Commission will not consider submissions made through any other channel. Applicants are expected to answer every screening question with specific examples that clearly outline where, when, and how they gained each qualification.

The X post below has the official vacancy announcement from the Canadian High Commission in Kenya.

Canada seeks highly skilled French-speaking workers

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced it is actively seeking French-speaking, high-skilled workers from abroad to fill priority roles across the country as part of its long-term economic strategy.

The federal immigration agency made the announcement through its official X account, @CitImmCanada, on 12 August 2026, calling on qualified professionals to explore immigration options available to them.

IRCC framed the recruitment drive around candidates who already possess recognised training, credentials and practical work experience in designated priority occupations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh