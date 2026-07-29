Businessman Ibrahim Mahama stepped in to finance flights for Ghanaians stranded in South Africa amid ongoing xenophobic violence

The Government of Ghana had already evacuated 926 citizens on three chartered flights before the second phase of the exercise began

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa acknowledged Mahama's support and announced plans for a new consular fund

Chief Executive Officer of Engineers & Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has committed to covering the cost of air tickets for the latest batch of Ghanaians returning home under the second phase of the government's voluntary evacuation exercise from South Africa.

Citi News reported that the intervention follows an announcement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs that approximately 1,000 Ghanaians who had registered for repatriation were set to be brought home in a new round of evacuations, triggered by xenophobic attacks targeting African nationals across South Africa.

Ibrahim Mahama has committed to covering the cost of air tickets for the latest batch of Ghanaians returning home from South Africa. Credit: Ibrahim Mahama/Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Source: Instagram

Ghana's government had previously repatriated 926 citizens across three separate chartered flights.

As the exercise began placing strain on public finances, Ibrahim Mahama volunteered to personally finance the air tickets for the next group of returnees.

Beyond the flights, each returning Ghanaian received a reintegration package comprising a GH¢5,000 allowance and GH¢500 in transportation support, drawn from contributions by the government and partner organisations.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa publicly acknowledged Mahama's contribution, describing it as timely.

He also recognised support from AirtelTigo, which provided returning citizens with free SIM cards loaded with data and airtime, as well as NADMO, the Ghana Red Cross Society, and the Ministry of Health for their roles in the relief effort.

Consular Fund and Calls for Private Sector Support

Ablakwa announced that the ministry would soon launch a consular fund structured as a public-private partnership, designed to ease the recurring financial burden that consular operations place on the government.

He also called on private businesses to create job opportunities for the returnees as part of a broader reintegration effort.

The crisis in South Africa has drawn international attention, with thousands of African nationals evacuated by their home countries following violence carried out by anti-migrant groups.

Ghana has formally requested that the African Union include the matter on the agenda of the AU Mid-Year Coordination Meeting.

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Source: YEN.com.gh