A member of Kumawood actor Oteele's team publicly denied claims that he sent police to arrest his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie

The denial followed viral reports accusing the actor of having his wife detained for allegedly leaking a private video of him and a lover

Family members and fans have reacted strongly to the controversy surrounding Oteele and his wife's alleged arrest saga

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A close associate of popular Kumawood actor Oteele has stepped forward to refute circulating reports that he has orchestrated the arrest of his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, over his trending leaked private video with his alleged lover.

Oteele's team responds to claims of the actor getting his wife, Gifty Nana Afriyie, arrested for releasing his leaked video. Photo source: @oteeletv, @oteelewife1, @phamous.com

Source: TikTok

The denial came via a TikTok video posted on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, in which a member of Oteele's team addressed the swirling claims head-on.

The footage, which spread rapidly across social media, combined a main speaker with inset clips of others connected to the actor, all dismissing the arrest allegations.

Rumours of Oteele getting his wife arrested

Reports had emerged online alleging that actor Oteele had called in the police against his wife in the evening on Monday, August 17, 2026, several days after a private video of him with another woman was leaked to the public.

Gifty Nana Afriyie, who has been married to the actor for many years, was reportedly taken into police custody over accusations of being the individual who leaked the scandalous video, a claim she had previously denied in public.

Oteele's team pushes back against arrest rumours

Speaking in the video, the team member flatly rejected the narrative that Oteele's wife had been arrested at her husband's behest, insisting the claim was false.

The actor's close associate also denied claims that the Kumawood actor had also been arrested over the video, stating that the individual responsible for the leak had not yet been identified.

He also added that they were still conducting investigations to identify the actual person who leaked the video that has placed the actor and his marriage into the spotlight.

He said:

"Oteele has not been arrested. If you have heard somewhere or seen a breaking news on a social media live session or someone called to inform you that Oteele has gotten his wife arrested, it is not true."

"We have not identified the person who released the video to the public. We are still searching, and we promise you that you will know the person very soon because it has become a police matter."

Oteele's team member also added that the matter had been reported to the Cyber Security Authority (CSA), who were also investigating to identify the culprit.

The denial was presented as a direct response to what the team characterised as misinformation spreading widely online.

The TikTok video of Oteele's team member responding to the arrest rumours is below:

Reactions to Oteele and his wife's controversy

The story attracted commentary from people who said they had personal knowledge of the situation, including someone identifying herself as a family member of the actor's wife.

YEN.com.gh compiled the following reactions:

Naa Abigail stated:

"It is not true. I am his wife's elder sister."

Kokofu Kronko Hema wrote:

"This is nonsense."

Oteele's wife apologises over husband's leaked video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported about Oteele's wife Gifty Nana Afriyie's public apology following her husband's leaked video controversy, which prompted a strong reaction from the public.

Amid the confusion, the actor's wife's heartfelt message, accompanied by her children in a sentimental setting, challenged traditional notions of accountability and family loyalty, sparking widespread debate on social media.

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Source: YEN.com.gh