How Much You Should Earn Before Buying a Car in Ghana in 2026

Buying a car is only the beginning, as fuel, servicing, insurance and repairs create regular expenses

A monthly take-home salary of about GH¢7,000 or more provides a safer starting point for owning a modest car

Someone earning less can still manage a vehicle, but the type of car, daily distance and other financial responsibilities matter

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Owning a car is a major goal for many workers in Ghana. However, gathering enough money to purchase one does not always mean a person is financially ready to keep it on the road.

The true salary needed to own and maintain a car in Ghana. Image credit: Freepik

Source: UGC

The real question is not only how much the car costs but also how much of your monthly income will be consumed by it.

There is no official minimum salary for car ownership. Based on common expenses, however, a worker taking home at least GH¢7,000 monthly would be in a better position to own a modest, fuel-efficient car without becoming financially strained.

What the car consumes monthly

Fuel is usually the biggest regular expense. In August 2026, petrol prices at some major filling stations moved above GH¢15 per litre, while diesel exceeded GH¢18.

A person who drives regularly within Accra or Tema could therefore spend between GH¢800 and GH¢1,600 on fuel every month, depending on the vehicle and distance covered. MyJoyOnline reported the NPA’s August fuel price floor.

The owner should also reserve about GH¢300 to GH¢700 monthly for servicing and future repairs. Insurance, roadworthiness renewal, washing, parking, tyres and unexpected faults can push the average ownership cost to between GH¢1,500 and GH¢3,000 monthly.

This amount does not include a car loan repayment. A person financing the vehicle could easily spend several thousand cedis more each month.

The salary that makes sense

Someone earning between GH¢4,000 and GH¢6,000 can own a car, especially if it was bought outright, uses little fuel, and the person has limited household expenses. However, one major engine or transmission problem could seriously affect their finances.

A take-home salary of GH¢7,000 to GH¢10,000 offers more breathing room for a small Toyota, Kia, Hyundai or similar economical model. Those purchasing on loan may require more than GH¢10,000 monthly, depending on the repayment amount.

Before buying, a worker should calculate rent, food, family support, savings and debt. If the car would consume more than 20% to 25% of monthly income, waiting or choosing a cheaper model may be the wiser decision.

The best car is not necessarily the one you can afford to buy; it is the one you can comfortably maintain.

Mahama orders reduction in diesel fuel prices

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama had directed a GH¢2.00 per litre reduction in the regulatory margin on diesel, effective August 4, 2026.

The one-month relief measure targeted diesel only, with no corresponding reduction applied to petrol prices.

The government confirmed that the move was its second intervention aimed at addressing rising fuel costs driven by tensions in the Middle East and pressure on the cedi.

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Source: YEN.com.gh