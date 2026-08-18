France's official visa portal has published the specific categories of foreign nationals exempt from the standard 90-day residency limit

Seven groups of passport holders fall under the exemption, all connected to European freedom of movement agreements

African travellers from countries including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and South Africa do not qualify for the exemption

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France has published details of seven categories of foreign citizens who can stay in the country for more than 90 days without applying for a long-stay visa.

The information, outlined on the official French visa portal, clarifies which foreign nationals are exempt from the standard requirement for a long-stay visa when planning an extended stay in France.

France lists 7 categories of foreigners who can stay over 90 days without a visa. Photo credit: MAEVA DESTOMBES & NurPhoto/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For most visitors from outside the exempt groups, anyone intending to remain in France for more than 90 days must obtain the appropriate long-stay visa before travelling.

Seven categories exempt from long-stay visa requirement

According to the French authorities, the exemption applies to citizens of the following territories:

European Union (EU) member states

European Economic Area (EEA)

Switzerland

Andorra

Monaco

San Marino

Vatican City

The EEA comprises the EU member states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway.

Citizens of these countries and territories benefit from European freedom of movement arrangements, allowing them to live, work or study in France without applying for a standard long-stay visa.

However, they may still need to meet other administrative requirements depending on their circumstances and the purpose and duration of their stay.

Long-stay visas remain mandatory for other foreigners

Foreign nationals from countries outside the exempt groups generally need to apply for a long-stay visa if they plan to remain in France for more than 90 days.

This includes travellers from several African countries, such as Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa.

Applicants are required to use the official French visa portal to determine the appropriate visa category and application procedure.

The required documents, fees and conditions vary depending on the purpose of the stay, including employment, higher education and family reunification.

Foreigners planning to stay in France for an extended period are therefore advised to establish their visa requirements before making travel arrangements.

Spain introduces new residency permit fees

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Spain had updated its residency permit fee structure for 2026, introducing different charges depending on the applicant's nationality.

American citizens faced a higher application fee than nationals from other countries under the revised schedule.

The non-lucrative residence visa carried strict financial requirements that retirees had to meet to qualify.

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Source: YEN.com.gh