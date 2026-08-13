President John Dramani Mahama has sent a delegation to visit Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi at a private hospital

The delegation was led by Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations, Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

Photos from the visit show Badu Kobi interacting with the delegation while receiving treatment

President John Dramani Mahama has sent a delegation to visit Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi following reports that the founder of Glorious Wave Church International was rushed to hospital.

President Mahama comes through for hospitalised Badu Kobi as a delegation visits him. Image credit: The Presidency, Republic of Ghana, Prophet Badu Kobi, Citi TV

Source: UGC

The delegation, led by Presidential Envoy for Interfaith and Ecumenical Relations Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah, visited the preacher at the private hospital where he is receiving treatment.

Photos from the visit, which have since circulated on social media, show Badu Kobi sitting up in bed and interacting with members of the delegation.

The preacher could be seen smiling and shaking hands with his visitors while covered with a purple blanket.

Mahama sent a message to Badu Kobi

According to reports accompanying the photos, the delegation conveyed President Mahama's concern, goodwill and prayers to the preacher.

They also wished him a speedy recovery as he continues receiving medical attention.

Badu Kobi reportedly expressed appreciation to President Mahama for sending representatives to check on him following news of his hospitalisation.

The visit comes shortly after details emerged about circumstances leading to the preacher being taken to hospital.

An account attributed to Seer 1 General, who said he visited Badu Kobi at the emergency unit, claimed the pastor fainted after leaving his room in the morning.

He further claimed that Badu Kobi's blood pressure was found to be high when his vital signs were checked at the hospital.

New photos showed Badu Kobi

Earlier footage circulating online showed the preacher lying asleep on a hospital bed, sparking concern about his condition.

The latest photos from the presidential delegation's visit, however, show Badu Kobi awake and engaging with his visitors.

In one of the images, Afriyie-Ankrah is seen holding the preacher's hand as they interact, while another member of the delegation is also pictured greeting him.

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Despite the new images, there has been no detailed public medical statement confirming the exact cause of Badu Kobi's reported collapse or providing a diagnosis.

The preacher remains under medical care as messages wishing him a speedy recovery continue to emerge.

Badu Kobi broke silence on his finances

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi, Founder and Leader of Glorious Wave Church International, has finally broken his silence on claims that his church building is up for sale.

The Prophet also addressed rumours that he is selling the property to pay off debts, clarifying that the move is a response to a "divine vision" to relocate.

In an interview, the renowned man of God stated that the church is relocating to Sakumono Estate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh