Deji Adeleke, billionaire father of music star Davido, broke his silence at a victory party held on Sunday, August 16, 2026

The business mogul shared that he prayed specific Bible verses daily, inserting his brother Ademola's name into each passage

Deji said he kept the prayer routine entirely private, telling no one, and fasted on certain days to increase his intercessions

Deji Adeleke, the billionaire father of music superstar Davido, has opened up about the deeply personal prayer routine he maintained throughout the tense period surrounding his brother Governor Ademola Adeleke's Osun State governorship re-election.

Deji Adeleke, billionaire father of Davido, shares his private prayer routine for younger brother Ademola’s victory in the Osun State governorship re-election. Image credit: UGC

Source: UGC

Speaking at a victory celebration hosted on Sunday, August 16, 2026, the business mogul addressed guests gathered in a decorated reception hall, sharing that he had never once lost sleep over the election's outcome.

The bible verses Deji prayed over Ademola

Deji told the gathering that he built a structured daily prayer routine around specific scripture passages, substituting his brother's name directly into each verse as he read it aloud.

He pointed to Psalm 118, anchoring his intercessions on the declaration;

"I shall not die but live and declare the works of the Lord," which he prayed over Ademola repeatedly.

He also drew from Psalm 121, replacing every reference to the subject with "Demola," asking God to be his brother's keeper, shield him from harm, and watch over his movements.

Certain affirmations, he said, were recited seven times daily, rising to three times on days he fasted. Crucially, he did all of this in a corner of his room, telling no one.

"I was not worried. I had no doubt in my mind that he will win and he will overcome," Deji said.

Deji also shared that he named political opposition directly in his prayers, referencing those he believed came against his brother with arrogance and presidential connections.

The video in the X post below shows Deji Adeleke speaking following his brother Ademola Adeleke’s victory in the Osun State governorship election.

The Instagram post below shows the moment the re-elected Osun State governor prostrated to appreciate his elder sister after his election victory.

His closing prayer, as he recounted it to guests, declared:

"Demola Adeleke comes against them in the power of the Almighty God. Therefore, Demola will defeat them."

The remarks drew varied reactions on social media.

@aleem_oladimeji said:

"Superior alter indeed 😂 associating God with everything is what baffles me in this part of the world! If the president want Osun by all means, forget all this one💯."

@TheoAbuAgada responded:

"I will attribute anything to God because He is God and he rules in the affairs of Men. He gives power to whom he wills."

@Hussayn_a wrote:

"Exactly my point. APC did everything they could, but Almighty had the final say and superseded their plans. Now, they're finding every possible way to reconcile with the governor. APC remains one of the worst parties in Nigeria. Just look at what happened in Osun before the election."

@sundayjimmateo questioned:

"Why are y'all these deceived? You think the Adeleke's care about you? Quoting Scriptures suddenly turned to 'Superior altar' but ignore the other nonsense he may be doing in the background?"

@OnyekaNwaEke2 added:

"And he defeated them with the power of the almighty God. They want to go to court and manipulate it."

Davido's unfiltered reaction goes viral

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Afrobeats superstar Davido was captured in a viral video reacting live to the announcement of his uncle's re-election as Governor of Osun State in 2026.

The singer, born David Adeleke, had thrown his full weight behind Governor Ademola Adeleke throughout the campaign period for the 2026 Osun State governorship election.

When the moment of truth finally arrived, Davido was filmed standing in front of a television, listening intently as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) read out the figures and formally declared Governor Adeleke the winner.

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Source: YEN.com.gh