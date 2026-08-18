Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin posted photos showing groups of people being loaded onto deportation flights at airport tarmacs

Mullin said DHS was conducting deportation operations before sunrise, describing the activity as part of President Trump's immigration enforcement mandate

The DHS secretary warned that anyone who enters the United States illegally will be detained and removed from the country

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Markwayne Mullin has publicly announced the continuation of early morning deportation flights, sharing photographs of individuals on airport tarmacs as immigration enforcement operations intensified across the United States.

Posting on his official X account, @SecMullinDHS, Mullin said DHS was "revving up the deportation flights before the sun is even up," accompanied by two images showing groups of people gathered near aircraft on tarmacs.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin shares deportation flight photos, emphasising zero tolerance for illegal entry under Trump’s immigration enforcement mandate. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The post was addressed directly to the American public and carried a firm warning to anyone in the country without authorisation.

DHS signals zero tolerance on illegal entry

Mullin attributed the operations to the leadership of President Donald Trump, stating that the administration's position is unequivocal: individuals who enter the United States illegally will face detention and deportation.

He described the actions as fulfilment of what he called the American people's mandate to arrest and remove those in the country without legal status.

"If you enter this country illegally, you will be detained and deported. Period," Mullin wrote, adding that illegal aliens have "NO PLACE" in the nation and that the government remains committed to removing them.

The photographs shared alongside the post depicted what appeared to be deportees in the custody of federal agents at an airfield, illustrating the scale and pace at which removals are being carried out under the current administration.

Trump administration's deportation drive continues

The announcement forms part of a broader and sustained immigration enforcement campaign that has defined the early period of Trump's return to the presidency.

The administration has consistently framed mass deportations as a central pillar of its domestic policy, with DHS serving as the primary operational arm of that effort.

Mullin's post drew significant attention given both its early morning timing and the inclusion of images that made the deportation process visibly public, a deliberate communication strategy that signals the administration's intent to maintain pressure on undocumented immigrants residing in the country.

The DHS secretary did not specify the nationalities of those being deported, the destination countries involved in the flights, or the total number of individuals removed as part of this particular operation.

3 Ghanaian women deported to Cameroon

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that three Ghanaian women who fled to the US fearing persecution over their sexual orientation were deported to Cameroon.

The women, who arrived in the US in 2024, had reportedly been granted legal protection that barred American authorities from returning them to Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh