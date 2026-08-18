Anita Akuffo Celebrates Husband Opoku Sanaa's Birthday With Sweet Videos

Anita Akuffo took to Instagram to mark her husband Opoku Sanaa's birthday with heartfelt videos

The presenter shared loving moments with her husband alongside a touching caption dedicated to him

Opoku Sanaa responded to his wife's post with a warm reply that melted hearts online

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Ghanaian media personality Anita Akuffo has publicly celebrated her husband, Opoku Sanaa, on his birthday with a series of warm videos posted to her Instagram page.

Ghanaian presenter Anita Akuffo celebrates her husband Opoku Sanaa’s birthday on Instagram with heartfelt videos and touching messages, showcasing their deep bond. Image credit: ann_ita1/Instagram

Source: UGC

The TV presenter shared the heartfelt tribute on August 18, 2026, giving her followers a glimpse into the couple's bond through a collection of beautiful moments they have shared since tying the knot.

In her caption, Anita left no doubt about how she feels about her husband, writing:

"Happy birthday, my dearest husband, my home and my bestie🥳🥰 I love you more than words can ever say. Forever us♾️🤍."

Opoku Sanaa's sweet reply to Anita Akuffo

The birthday message did not go unanswered. Opoku Sanaa responded directly in the comments section of his wife's post, writing:

"My Forever. Thank you! ♾️💙😘."

The exchange between the couple quickly drew attention from fans and followers who flooded the post with warm wishes for the celebrant.

The Instagram post below has the sweet message Anita Akuffo shared in honour of her husband, Opoku Sanaa, on his birthday.

Fans react to Anita Akuffo's birthday tribute

The post generated a wave of affectionate reactions from social media users, many of whom celebrated both Opoku Sanaa's birthday and the couple's evident closeness.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the reactions below:

a_derll wrote:

"Ayeeee🤭🤭🎊."

blushedbyrine_ commented:

"Happy birthday Mr OS🎉🎊 @opokusanaa."

kaysitsofe added:

"Happy birthday boss @opokusanaa 🎉🎉 Blessings 🙏."

_lar.wehh wrote:

"This is beautiful, happy birthday Mr OS🎉🎉."

roisbrownny said:

"Love when the finest people love each other 😍 your future kids. Aww ❤️."

Opoku Sanaa's affectionate birthday message to Anita

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Anita Akuffo's husband wrote a lovely birthday message to her, coupled with beautiful images and videos of them together.

Anita Akuffo swiftly responded to her husband's message, melting hearts all across social media as the newlyweds continued to flaunt their love.

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Source: YEN.com.gh