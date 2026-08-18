Australia's Department of Home Affairs introduced a randomised ballot system for Work and Holiday visa applicants from China, India, and Vietnam

The new process requires a non-refundable AUD $25 registration fee and limits each applicant to a single entry per open ballot

Candidates selected in the draw have 28 days to submit a formal visa application but must still meet all standard eligibility requirements

Australia has launched a pre-application ballot system for foreign nationals seeking Work and Holiday (Subclass 462) visas from high-demand partner nations.

The Department of Home Affairs introduced the randomized process to manage application volumes exceeding annual capped allocations.

Australia introduces a new ballot system for foreigners seeking work and holiday visas, Photo credit: LEON LORD & Naomi Baker-ICC/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Officials stated the goal is to provide an "equitable, streamlined and transparent means of selecting applicants."

Key rules and eligibility criteria

The system initially applies to first-time applicants holding passports from China, India, and Vietnam.

Key requirements include:

Age limit: Candidates must be aged 18 to 30 years at registration.

Candidates must be aged 18 to 30 years at registration. Location: Applicants must register while outside Australia.

Applicants must register while outside Australia. Registration fee: Submissions require a non-refundable AUD $25 fee via ImmiAccount.

Submissions require a non-refundable AUD $25 fee via ImmiAccount. Single entry: Only one registration is allowed per applicant per open ballot.

Repeat applicants from participating nations apply directly through existing online pathways.

Process following ballot selection

Randomized automated draws take place after registration windows close. Selected candidates receive a notification email granting 28 days to submit a formal visa application.

Selection does not guarantee approval; applicants must still meet all health, character, educational, and financial standards.

Unselected registrations remain active in the pool until expired.

Australia names foreigners exempt from citizenship fees

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Australia’s Department of Home Affairs had outlined three categories of applicants who qualified for a full exemption from the standard citizenship application fee.

Former child migrants, certain military veterans and stateless persons were among those who could apply for Australian citizenship without paying the fee.

Holders of a valid Pensioner Concession Card issued by the Australian Government could also access reduced citizenship fees.

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Source: YEN.com.gh