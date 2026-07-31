CompuGhana Ltd. has crowned the winner of its Goal Rush Season campaign while officially unveiling its new showroom on Lagos Avenue in East Legon, marking another milestone in the company's mission to bring genuine technology products closer to customers across Ghana.

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CompuGhana crowns Goal Rush winner and opens new East Legon branch

Source: UGC

The grand raffle draw attracted customers, business partners, guests and members of the media, who gathered at the newly established showroom to witness the final draw and tour the modern facility.

The Goal Rush Season campaign ran from June 1 to July 17 and rewarded customers who purchased products worth GH¢1,000 or more with automatic entries into the raffle.

One lucky customer walked away with the ultimate prize, a MI TV L100MA MAX QLED 100-inch television, bringing the six-week promotional campaign to an exciting end.

New branch improves accessibility

The opening of the Lagos Avenue showroom forms part of CompuGhana Ltd.’s broader aim of making genuine technology products and quality customer service more accessible to individuals, families and businesses.

Its location in East Legon provides customers within the area and surrounding communities with easier access to a wide selection of technology products without having to travel far.

The company also aims to improve customer convenience by creating a modern shopping environment where buyers can explore different products, receive professional guidance and choose technology solutions that meet their personal or business needs.

The new branch further strengthens CompuGhana Ltd.’s growing retail presence while bringing its products and services closer to more customers.

Showroom stocks trusted brands

The Lagos Avenue showroom offers laptops, desktop computers, smartphones, televisions, printers, surveillance equipment, networking devices, accessories, gaming products, home appliances and smart home solutions.

Customers can choose from brands such as Samsung, LG, TCL, HP, Lenovo, Dell, Hikvision, Tecno, Infinix, Vivo, itel, Lynx, Xiaomi, Midea, Nasco, Sensor, Doogee, Starlink, LDNIO, HOTWAV and Huawei, among others.

CompuGhana Ltd. thanked customers who participated in the Goal Rush Season campaign and reaffirmed its commitment to rewarding customer loyalty while expanding access to genuine technology products across Ghana.

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Source: YEN.com.gh