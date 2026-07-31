The Irish Defence Forces published the current weekly pay rates for both the Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve across all ranks

Reserve Defence Forces members only receive payment during training courses or annual camp, which typically last between 7 and 14 days

Naval Service Reserve members who serve at sea qualify for an additional daily Patrol Duty Allowance on top of their base weekly pay

The Irish Defence Forces have published the current weekly pay rates applicable to members of the Army Reserve and the Naval Service Reserve, covering every rank from recruit to senior officer.

Irish Military Shares Salary Details for Corporals, Sergeants and Top Officials Photo credit: Óglaigh na hÉireann / Irish Defence Forces﻿/Facebook, Getty Images

Source: UGC

Unlike regular military personnel, members of the Reserve Defence Forces serve primarily on a voluntary and unpaid basis.

Payment is only triggered when members attend training courses or annual camp, commitments that generally run between seven and 14 days in duration.

Army Reserve and Naval Service Reserve pay by rank

At the most junior level, an Army Reserve Recruit or Naval Service Reserve Recruit receives €504.35 per week during paid service. Entry-level enlisted rates rise quickly, with a Private 2 Star or Ordinary Seaman earning €599.18 and a Private 3 Star or Able Seaman taking home €617.54.

The non-commissioned officer grades attract steadily higher rates. A Corporal or Leading Seaman earns €739.78 per week, a Sergeant or Petty Officer receives €796.20, a Company Sergeant or Chief Petty Officer is paid €923.01, and a Sergeant Major commands the highest non-commissioned rate at €1,021.60.

Officer pay begins at €997.85 per week for both a 2nd Lieutenant or Ensign and a Lieutenant or Sub Lieutenant. A standard Army Reserve Captain earns €1,020.88, while specialist officers attract a significant premium. A Captain with an engineering background receives €1,223.47, and a Captain with a medical qualification commands €1,448.47 per week.

At the more senior officer level, a Commandant or Lieutenant Commander earns €1,289.64 weekly. Engineering and medical commandants are paid €1,462.43 and €1,722.94 respectively, reflecting the professional qualifications attached to those roles. A Lieutenant Colonel or Naval Commander receives €1,564.75 per week.

Patrol duty allowance for Naval Reserve members at sea

Beyond the standard weekly rates, Naval Service Reserve members who are deployed at sea qualify for an additional daily Patrol Duty Allowance. Non-commissioned ranks receive €61.06 per day, while officers serving at sea receive €64.67 per day, providing a supplementary income stream during maritime deployments.

UK publishes teacher salary details

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the UK Army had shared information on the pay structure for chaplains, teachers, and legal officers.

Personnel serving in these roles are paid while undergoing training, with salaries increasing after they complete the required training.

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Source: YEN.com.gh