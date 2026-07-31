Seth Kofi Kissi, spokesperson for former MP Adwoa Safo, rejected viral claims that police intercepted Apostle Safo Kantanka's body

Kissi said Adwoa Safo personally tasked him with retrieving the body, which was transported in a specially arranged, previously unseen vehicle

The denial follows an Accra High Court injunction issued on July 29 restraining Adwoa Safo from proceeding with funeral arrangements

Seth Kofi Kissi, spokesperson for former Dome-Kwabenya Member of Parliament Sarah Adwoa Safo, has flatly denied circulating claims that the body of Kristo Asafo Mission founder Apostle Dr Kwadwo Safo Kantanka was seized by police or held at Transitions Funeral Home.

Kissi made the remarks on Neat FM on Friday, July 31, 2026, one day after videos and reports spread on social media alleging that the Ghana Police Service had intercepted a hearse carrying the late spiritual leader's remains, reportedly in connection with an interim court injunction.

Adwoa Safo's Spokesperson Denies Apostle Safo Kantanka's Body Was Seized by Police

Source: TikTok

How Apostle Safo's body was transported

According to Kissi, Adwoa Safo personally assigned him the responsibility of collecting the body from its place of keeping before it was conveyed to the funeral grounds at Gomoa Mpota in the Central Region.

"Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's body was never at Transitions. I was honoured when Adwoa Safo personally entrusted me with the responsibility of bringing the body from where it had been kept," he said.

He added that it was only upon his return that he became aware of the social media claims, which he said bore no resemblance to what had actually taken place.

"Adwoa Safo ensured that a brand-new vehicle, one that had never been used or seen before, was used to transport the body, and the casket was packaged and disguised like building material," Kissi stated.

Court order preceded Apostle Safo's funeral

The dispute over the late Apostle's burial arrangements has played out against a backdrop of legal proceedings.

On July 29, 2026, the Accra High Court issued a 10-day interim injunction restraining Adwoa Safo from proceeding with the funeral while a substantive case before the court remained unresolved.

Despite the court order, thousands of mourners gathered at Gomoa Mpota on Thursday, July 30, 2026, to pay their final respects to the late founder of the Kristo Asafo Mission as funeral activities proceeded.

Kissi's statement represents the latest public response from Adwoa Safo's camp as scrutiny over the circumstances surrounding the transportation of Apostle Safo's remains continues.

Watch the TikTok video of Adwoa Safo's spokesperson below:

Akofena's team says Adwoa Safo outsmarted them

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Akofena's spokesperson, Dr Philip Siaw, has spoken publicly following the confusion surrounding Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka's funeral procession.

He claimed there was still a hearse with a coffin parked at the Transitions Funeral Home while another vehicle was seen heading to the funeral grounds.

The spokesperson said they chose to respect the laws of Ghana despite the uncertainty over the body.

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Source: YEN.com.gh