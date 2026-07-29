The GMet issued a morning weather alert for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across parts of northern Ghana

Slight rain is forecast for several coastal cities including Accra, Cape Coast and Takoradi, with mist expected over forest and mountainous regions

GMet also cautioned that sea conditions are rough, urging motorists and residents to exercise caution throughout the day

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has issued a morning weather alert for Wednesday, July 29, 2026, warning of thunderstorms, rain and misty conditions affecting multiple parts of the country.

According to the agency, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are expected to persist over the western flank of the northern sector and portions of the transition belt during the morning hours.

The GMet issues its weather alert for July 29, 2026, warning of thunderstorms across northern Ghana. Photo credit: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Slight rain is also forecast for coastal and selected inland areas throughout both the morning and afternoon, with largely overcast skies expected nationwide. Early-morning mist will form across forest zones and mountainous terrain.

Thunderstorms expected across northern regions

In the northern and transition zones, GMet has forecast thunderstorms for Bole, Damongo, Wa and Jirapa. Rain is anticipated in Kintampo, Sunyani, Techiman and Sampa, while Atebubu, Yendi, Tamale, Bolgatanga and Nalerigu are expected to experience mostly cloudy conditions. Mist is forecast for Ejura and Goaso.

Further south, Kete Krachi is the sole city in the coastal and southern belt where rain is expected. Slight rain will affect Aflao, Anloga, Accra, Kasoa, Winneba, Cape Coast, Takoradi and Axim.

Mist is forecast for Ho, Koforidua, Akim Oda, Kwahu Tafo, Kumasi, Obuasi, Tarkwa and Sefwi Bekwai.

GMet noted that sea conditions are currently rough, rated at level two, which is a relevant concern for fishing communities and maritime operators along the coast.

The agency urged the public to drive carefully and remain safety-conscious given the combination of wet roads, reduced visibility from mist, and the threat of thunderstorm activity in several regions.

Read below the morning weather update issued by the GMet on X:

How Akufo-Addo addressed flooding in Ghana

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Ahiagba, the Director Communication for the NPP, had said that the Akufo-Addo–Bawumia administration treated Accra’s flooding as a long-term structural challenge.

He outlined major interventions by the erstwhile government, including drainage works, Odaw River dredging, and plans for detention ponds.

Richard also questioned delays under the current administration as fresh flooding hits Accra and other southern communities.

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Source: YEN.com.gh