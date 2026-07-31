Wontumi was spotted leaving court in good spirits, smiling and waving at supporters who had gathered outside

An Instagram post by Gossips24TV captured the moment Wontumi walked out of the courthouse

The video of the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman's court exit quickly drew attention on social media

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NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, widely known as Chairman Wontumi, cut a confident figure as he walked out of court, flashing a broad smile and waving to supporters who had come out to cheer him on.

Embattled Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, leaves court smiling and waving to supporters. Image credit: Dek360, Gossips24tv/Instagram, SEED GHTV/FB

Source: UGC

The moment was captured in a video shared by Gossips24TV on Instagram, showing Wontumi in relaxed and upbeat form as he made his way from the courthouse.

Far from appearing rattled, he acknowledged the crowd warmly, appearing very much at ease with the attention surrounding his court appearance.

Chairman Wontumi's courthouse exit draws attention

The footage, which circulated on social media shortly after it was posted, showed supporters visibly energised by his presence.

Wontumi's demeanour as he left the building with heavy security drew considerable interest online, with many commenters weighing in on the scenes.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman has long been one of the more recognisable and outspoken figures within the New Patriotic Party, known for his forthright personality and strong base of support in the Ashanti Region.

The Instagram post below has the video of Chairman Wontumi exiting the courthouse on July 31, 2026, smiling and waving at fans.

Chairman Wontumi appeals 20-year prison sentence, details

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Atta Akyea, lead counsel for New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, filed a Notice of Appeal at the Court of Appeal on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, eight days after his client was sentenced to 20 years in prison with hard labour.

The appeal, which contains more than 20 grounds of challenge, targets both the conviction handed down by the trial court and the severity of the sentence imposed on July 20, 2026.

Among the principal grounds, Atta Akyea argues that the conviction is unreasonable and lacks adequate support from the evidence on record.

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Source: YEN.com.gh